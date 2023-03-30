Celebrating beauty with empowerment at Miss Aura PHL 2023

It is said that to every woman, behind her good looks and vivacious spirit lies that special character that generates from the inside and permeates out: that special thing that is called AURA.

It is that very same aura that develops her innermost strengths that will radiate into something more productive, more transforming and more inspiring to the rest of humankind.

And, it is here where a one-of-a-kind pageant generates that renewed sense of confidence, compassion, service, dedication and spirit among its contenders as it transcends the common notions of what beauty contests are all about. One that combines beauty and brains with what these females can do to create that big difference in much more holistic, inspiring ways as interactive role models. Enter Miss AURA Philippines 2023, a joint production with Charmed Entertainment Productions.

Founded with the aim of empowering young women, breaking stereotypes, and promoting self-confidence, Miss Aura Philippines welcomes females between the ages of 18-28 who are passionate about making a positive difference in their communities. The pageant will showcase the contestants’ skills and abilities, including talent, poise, social graces, current events/current issues proficiency, mettle and public speaking, among others.

In addition to celebrating the beauty and intelligence of young women, Ms Aura will also promote various humanitarian causes, whereas contestants will be required to participate in community service projects. This pageant will not only provide a platform for young women to showcase their abilities, but it will also be an opportunity to make a transformative and uplifting impact in their communities.

“We are excited to grace the second National Search for candidates who will represent the country to show the world our empowered Filipina, with intellect, beauty, grace, devotion and compassion. The Miss Aura International competition ushered in a new modern woman who possesses Beauty, Body, Brains and Behavior, tempered with ‘Interactive Compassion’ that will make a big difference in transforming and uplifting lives. This is indeed a whole new level of criteria never seen in beauty pageants Worldwide”, stressed Rowee Lucero, a visionary entrepreneur, model and beauty queen, and the pageant’s President and National Director.

Kathniss Griffiths, Ms. Aura Philippines’ founder and CEO is excited about the potential impact this beauty pageant will have on young women’s lives and the communities in which they live. “We believe that every young woman has the potential to make a positive difference in her community, and Ms. Aura Philippines’ will provide a platform for them to showcase their talents, skills, and abilities. We are excited about the opportunity to empower and inspire young women from all walks of life.”

For more information about the Ms. Aura Philippines, please visit Miss Aura Philippines’ Facebook and Instagram pages, or you may email hello@charmedep.com

Ms. Aura Philippines was founded in 2020 with Katniss Griffiths as the CEO, and now with the current team of Ms. Rowee Lucero as the President and National Director and Jino Wilfredo Esteban as the Vice President. Miss Aura Philippines will have its Grand Coronation Night on May 27, 2023.