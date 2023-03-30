Bokeem Woodbine relaunches rock band ’13 Purple Dragons’ with debut single

After relaunching his band 13 Purple Dragons, Bokeem Woodbine released the debut album, “Star Seeds Sling Jing Jams.” It is a fantastic piece of music showcasing the band’s talent and creativity. The production quality of the song is also worth mentioning. The mix is well balanced, with each instrument given its own space in the mix. The use of reverb and other effects adds depth and dimension to the overall sound.

Bokeem Woodbine, also known as, “The Rock N Roll Kung Fu Space Man,” is a versatile artist who excels in various fields, including acting, producing, and ventriloquism. He is known for his versatility in the entertainment industry, for his dual ability to play as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He is also striving to become a top-rated actor while balancing his passion for music. Bokeem has recently made headlines with the relaunch of his rock band, “13 Purple Dragons.” He has a passion for music, particularly rock, and has been playing the guitar and honing his vocals since a young age. His dedication to music led him to play in several rock bands before founding his band.

Bokeem started his career in show business at age 19 as a stand-in and extra in a movie called, Juice. He made his TV acting debut in a CBS special and was noticed by a casting director who recommended him for a movie. He has since worked with major African-American filmmakers. He also appeared in Tupac Amaru Shakur’s music video and forged a friendship with him. Bokeem was featured in the Wu-Tang Clan’s music videos and went on to play saxophonist David, “Fathead” Newman in the Oscar-winning Ray Charles biopic, “Ray.” He has made minor appearances in both film and television, including being a series regular on the TNT crime/drama series, “Saving Grace.” In 2015, he received a Critics’ Choice Television Award nomination and a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his role in, “Fargo.” Before starting his band, Bokeem also appeared in several big-budget films.

This multi-talented star now plans to take his music career to the next level. His unique musical style can be attributed to his self-taught guitar skills and his raspy, powerful vocals that can captivate audiences with ease.

Woodbine understands the importance of balancing his various interests and works tirelessly to achieve his goals in both acting and music. Despite his busy schedule as an actor, he continues to pursue his passion for music and strives to establish himself as a top-rated actor while simultaneously pursuing his musical ambitions.

His music has always been an extension of his creativity and artistic expression, and the relaunch of his band is a testament to his passion for music. With his unwavering commitment to music, Woodbine and his band “13 Purple Dragons” are sure to leave a lasting impression on the music industry.

The rest of the members of the band consist of Melchizedek Diggs, who is responsible for the bass and background vocals, and Tobias Breon Richardson, who handles the drums and background vocals. Their album “Star Seeds Sling Jing Jams” is now available on major music streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify, and got attention from music enthusiasts worldwide.

The singles – Single A: “Status Money Coke New York City” and Single B: “The Solider, The Poet, and The Pimp” are receiving positive reviews and are noticeably appreciated for their upbeat and lively tone.

Learn more about Bokeem Woodbine and his band at: https://www.13purpledragons.com

