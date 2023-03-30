ACEN backs subsidiary’s San
Marcelino solar power plant

byLenie Lectura
March 30, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

ACEN Corp. has signed a subscription agreement with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Santa Cruz Solar Energy Inc. (SCSEI), involving nearly 500 million shares for a total of P5 billion.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, ACEN will subscribe to 49,997,367 Common A Shares and 449,976,319 Redeemable Preferred A Shares of SCSEI for the total subscription price of P4,999,736,860.00.

“The subscription will be used by SCSEI to fund continuing works for the construction of the ‘San Marcelino Solar Energy Power Plant Project’ (Phases 1 and 2),” ACEN said. SCSEI is developing the solar energy power plant located in San Marcelino, Zambales.

The 283-megawatt (MW) solar farm in San Marcelino, Zambales started construction in 2021. It is said to be the largest solar farm in the country, capable of producing over 421 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of renewable energy per year and eliminating 287,796 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

ACEN had said the solar farm is targeted for completion by the first half of 2023, which would help address the potential power shortages in the country as energy demand continues to grow.

The San Marcelino solar farm will feature the latest solar technologies such as east-west oriented panels and string inverters to capture solar radiation more efficiently.

The solar farm sits on approximately 300-hectares of unutilized land covered by lahar, effectively converting the area to a sustainable energy source, and has an expansion potential of up to 700 MW.

ACEN has about 4,000 MW of attributable capacity from owned facilities in the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and Australia, with a renewable share of 98%, which is among the highest in the region. The company’s aspiration is to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 20 gigawatts of renewables capacity by 2030.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lenie Lectura
A Journalism Graduate of Letran College, Lenie Lectura is a multi-awarded veteran beat reporter of highly regulated industries, telco and energy. She has been consistently named best reporter for her coverage of energy and telecommunications issues. She was also recognized for having the best feature story, which tackled the transportation issues. She has also churned out exclusive reports from all the business beats she covered.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

68-MW Currimao solar plant switched on

byLenie Lectura
March 30, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

68-MW Currimao solar plant switched on

NUEVO Solar Energy Corp. (NSEC), a joint venture between MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen) and Vena Energy, inaugurated on Thursday its 68 megawatt (MW) Garcia 2 solar project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte.

byLenie Lectura
March 30, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Meralco, South Premiere ink
300-MW power supply deal

MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) and South Premiere Power Corp. (SPPC) have executed an emergency power supply agreement (EPSA) for the supply of 300-megawatts (MW) baseload capacity, partially replacing the 670MW-capacity covered by their 2019 power supply agreement (PSA), which was subjected to a Writ of Preliminary Injunction issued by the Court of Appeals (CA).

byLenie Lectura
March 29, 2023