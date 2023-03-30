A piece of Italy is set to inspire estate living in Cavite…WELCOME TO MILANO 

Despite sitting shoulder to shoulder with buzzing Metro Manila, Bacoor City, the second largest metropolis of Cavite, has still retained its laidback charm.

The shift of the city towards commercial and industrial enterprise and being a population highway have never diminished its quiet appeal. It continues to be a preference of those who want to retire after a long day’s work in the capital.

Its location near a coastline gives it easy access to some of the country’s richest bodies of water, including Manila Bay and the Zapote and Imus Rivers. Today, Bacoor has become the site for manufacturing plants, commercial centers, and a booming service sector. Beyond these, its proximity and ease of travel to and from Metro Manila have resulted in a fortuitous residential growth spurt. Many of the workers from Manila prefer to come home to the tranquility and relaxed standard of living that Bacoor offers. Understanding the desire of many Filipinos to live in more easygoing suburban communities, even just to momentarily escape the noise of a metropolis that never sleeps, Vista Estates is building a series of residential options that offer Caviteños the opportunity to find the homes of their dreams.

A piece of Italy is set to inspire estate living in Cavite.

THE ITALIAN LOVE FOR LIFE FINDS EXPRESSION IN BACOOR

Many choose to live in Bacoor because it has a genteel serenity that charmingly spills into the vitality that comes with being close to the country’s main business hub. Vista Estates is fashioning this metropolis after the beloved European capital––Italy. Historical and ancient, yet vibrantly progressive, Italy leads the world on many fronts: food, fashion, art, architecture, to name a few. Yet the land is built on the dreams and visions of its ancestors, and this powerful link to its past plays a massive role in the life of the modern-day Italian. They roam the exquisite juxtaposition of old and new, of tradition and future-think, expertly and beautifully. This is the culture and society Vista Estates intends to create in the city of Bacoor.

Strides away from Milano is a commercial complex that will expand the residents’ choice for entertainment and leisure.

WELCOME TO MILANO : AN ITALIAN COMMUNE IN THE HEART OF BACOOR

Milano is one of the five major districts nestled within the expansive 157-hectare master-planned Vista Land development in Bacoor, designed to recreate the movement and synergy, art and entertainment, and, mostly, the passion of Italian life within its nodes.

Covering 5.7 hectares of prime real estate, Milano is composed of three vertical enclaves designed to allow its residents to capture a taste of Italy. Inspired by its namesake city in northern Italy, best known as one of the fashion capitals in the world, Milano is veiled with a distinct Italian aesthetic that gives its guests and residents a taste of la dolce vita.

Milano is a cluster of high-quality mid-rise towers woven with residential units thoughtfully designed and fitted out with smart technology features. The residences offer a roster of one- and two-bedroom suites with panoramic views of the gardens that carpet the community.

Strewn among the heady-scented blooms and tropical foliage will be a two-storey clubhouse, swimming pools, play courts, and a yoga deck.

A TASTE OF EXQUISITE ITALIAN LIVING

A walk through the estate will take one to the outdoor pool and deck coupled with a kiddie pool to enjoy those many sunlit days the coastal city is known for. Strewn among the heady-scented blooms and tropical foliage will be play courts and areas and a yoga deck. Walking paths will link the various nodes as well as the community’s outdoor facilities, perfect for unwinding while surrounded by calming gardens.

When the weather is less cooperative, the indoors will be just as alluring. A two-storey clubhouse and function hall will rise, where families and friends can gather and celebrate a multitude of memorable moments. For the health fanatics, there will be a fitness and wellness center rigged out with top-of-the-line gym equipment.

A PIECE OF ITALY BECKONS

Accessibility and connectivity are paramount in ensuring the best quality of life within Milano. Aside from its proximity to Metro Manila, Milano can be easily reached through Molino Boulevard and Via NoMo Avenue that connects the project to lifestyle offerings including Roma Cafe and the NoMo Lifestyle Center. Soon, Via Firenze will link the development to commercial establishments such as AllHome Imus. The completion of the LRT Line 1 will also make commuting in and out of the development a breeze.

