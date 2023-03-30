68-MW Currimao solar plant switched on

NUEVO Solar Energy Corp. (NSEC), a joint venture between MGen Renewable Energy, Inc. (MGreen) and Vena Energy, inaugurated on Thursday its 68 megawatt (MW) Garcia 2 solar project in Currimao, Ilocos Norte.

Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen) President and CEO Jaime T. Azurin said the ceremonial switch on signals the start of NSEC’s commercial operation.

“Today we embark on a new chapter in our partnership with Vena Energy as we start the commercial operations of NSEC. Powered by our shared aspiration to provide clean and sustainable energy, we are proud to have helped accelerate the country’s energy transition and shall continue investing in clean and sustainable energy sources,” Azurin said.

Apart from contributing to the attainment of 35-percent renewable energy target mix by 2030 set by the government, Azurin said NSEC has set its sights to bring economic progress as it provides additional power supply for the country through MPower, a local electricity supply arm of Meralco.

“The Garcia Solar Project marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts towards a sustainable future, as well as Vena Energy’s renewable energy portfolio in the Philippines,” said Samrinder Nehria, head of Vena Energy Philippines. “We are delighted to partner with MGreen on this project, and it is a testament to our joint experience and expertise to deliver this project successfully within a span of only 12 months, and we look forward to more of such collaborations in the future.” MGreen is a wholly-owned renewable energy unit of MGen, the power generation arm of Meralco.

NSEC’s 68 MWac solar plant is part of its larger initiative to build 1,500 MW of renewable energy projects in the next 5 years.

In 2021, MGen started to venture into RE with its BulacanSol’s 55 MW solar plant located in San Miguel, Bulacan. More projects utilizing RE are underway including PH Renewables, Inc.’s 75 MW solar project in Baras, Rizal which is set to commence commercial operations within 2023.