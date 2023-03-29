New fish hatchery seen boosting aquaculture production in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY—The new P31-million multi-species hatchery in Ligao City is expected to help increase fish production and contribute to the aquaculture industry of Albay province and the rest of the Bicol region.

Albay Third District Representative Fernando Cabredo said in a phone interview that the facility located in Barangay Maonon shall help sustain the town’s production of different marine species such as milkfish, saline tilapia, and mangrove crabs.

He noted that the establishment of the hatchery was made possible by Republic Act 10950, otherwise known as “An Act Establishing A Multi-Species Hatchery in the City of Ligao, Province of Albay and Appropriating Funds Therefor” that was authored by then-congressman, now Ligao City Mayor Fernando Gonzalez and signed into law by former President Rodrigo R. Duterte in 2017.

“The purpose of this law is to guarantee the sustainability of the supply of marine products in Ligao City and in the whole Bicol Region. It also aims to address food security and provide livelihood opportunities for locals and fisherfolk in the coastal areas,” Cabredo said.

He added that the multi-species hatchery in Ligao will help address the increasing market demand in the whole region, and is aligned with the Marcos administration’s call for sustainable food production and development of the nation’s agriculture sector.

Cabredo said the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) would lead the operations and implement training for local government unit (LGU) personnel within two years after the construction of the multi-species marine hatchery and transfer the management to the LGU.

“Once fully operational, it is forecast to have a projected income of P5 million every year,” he noted.

Ligao City Mayor Fernando Gonzalez, Cabredo and other local officials led the inauguration of the multi-species marine hatchery located in the village’s Sitio Tambac last March 25.

A similar facility will be also established in Libon town, with the groundbreaking tentatively scheduled this April. PNA