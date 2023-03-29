Mr. DIY’s Summerific Flyaway Promo treats winners to all-expense paid trip to Bohol

MR.DIY to treat 3 groups of 4 winners to 3D2N all-expense paid trip to the famous and historic island

Summer is here! It’s going to be a truly exciting time to have so much fun under the sun, so get those swimsuits and surfboards out stat!

But did you know you can make it even more fun with an all-expense paid summer getaway to beautiful Bohol with MR.DIY’s Summerific Flyaway Promo*?

Are you ready to marvel at the beauty of the world-famous Chocolate Hills, appreciate one of the oldest churches in the country at Baclayon Church, and enjoy a laidback river cruise at Loboc River? We got you! Participants of the Summerific Flyaway Promo of the country’s favorite one-stop shop family and home improvement retailer can get a chance to win an all-expense paid summer getaway to see these breathtaking destinations.

From March 10 to April 30, simply shop at any MR.DIY branch and spend a minimum of ₱500 on a single receipt. Keep that receipt! The receipt must reflect your purchase within the promo period (March 10 – April 30) to qualify as a single entry.

Scan the QR code in this poster and complete the online form with your name and other details. Don’t forget to upload a photo of your receipt in the form.

KEEP and DO NOT LOSE your receipt! This will be your proof of purchase and will be needed to match your online entry should you be picked as the winner.

Loboc River by Oyvind Holmstad, 2017. From Wikimedia Commons

Baclayon Church by Marksy, August 2012. From Wikimedia Commons

Tarsier photo by JT Lim Majuro, 2007. From Wikimedia Commons

What will the winners receive?

Paid Manila-Bohol roundtrip tickets courtesy of Cebu Pacific Air

A 3D2N stay at South Palms Bohol, inclusive of daily breakfast and full board meals

A one-day Bohol countryside tour to see the Chocolate Hills, have lunch at the Loboc River, and many more

Roundtrip airport transfer

Travel insurance

A MR.DIY shopping spree!

Three (3) groups of (4) winners will be picked via a raffle draw on May 14, 2023, 4PM. Every ₱500 receipt within the contest period is an entry, so shop more to increase your chances of winning! Terms and conditions apply.

Got more questions? See full mechanics, FAQs here.

*Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-162349

Image credits: Patrick Roque via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-SA 4.0-International





