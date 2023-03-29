It’s a Fun Easter at Rizal Park Hotel

Prepare for a fun-filled easter as Rizal Park Hotel once again opens its ballroom doors on April 09 to celebrate a Feaster: A Fun Easter at Rizal Park Hotel. For only P800, kids and kids at heart can enjoy a day of exciting activities other than the usual easter egg hunt.

The ticket covers 1 kid ages 0-12 and 1 adult companion, inclusive of a lootbag and access to the program, which starts at 2 PM until 6 PM. Expect an array of easter-themed games, a magic show, bubble show, ventriloquism, face painting, a photobooth, and child-safe inflatables.

Of course, it would not be an easter event without the easter egg hunt and to make it more fun, attendees are given a chance to win an overnight stay with breakfast by joining the ‘Golden Easter Egg Hunt’.

In addition to the Feaster event, Rizal Park Hotel is also offering a hard to resist room promo. From April 06 to 10 and for only PHP 8,000, enjoy an overnight stay in a Deluxe Room (Queen, King, or Twin) with buffet breakfast for (2) two and a choice of buffet lunch or dinner for (2) two at Café Rizal plus one (1) pass to the Feaster event.

Rizal Park Hotel’s rooms and suites feature turn-of-the-century interior decors with modern amenities. Each room is colored in neutral tones of gray, beige, and off-white, with shades of yellow that give off warm feelings of home. Machuca tiles, classic woodwork, and crystal chandeliers provide a taste of style during the Army Navy Club’s heydays.

Rooms and suites are available in both the Main and Club wings of the hotel, providing exceptional views of the city, the park, or the famed Manila Bay. The suites feature its own living areas and extensive bathroom amenities, including a bathtub.

For Feaster tickets, text or call +639276687839 / +639091431591.

For hotel inquiries and reservations, text or call (+63) 9177013817 / (+63) 9176571334 or email at reservations@rizalparkhotel.com. Follow https://www.facebook.com/RizalParkHotel and https://www.instagram.com/rizalparkhotel1911/.