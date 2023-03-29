Editorial Cartoon

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Farm sector needs long-term solutions
A weather phenomenon that means “little boy” in Spanish is threatening to upend the country’s rice sector. State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that El Niño could develop this year and affect the country in the second half of 2023. This means that certain areas would see below-normal rainfall in July to December, when rice farmers are expected to harvest their main crop.