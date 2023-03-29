DA inspects Benguet vegetable trading hub

The Department of Agriculture-Cordillera Administrative Region (DA-CAR) inspected the Benguet Agri Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) in La Trinidad to assess the flow of goods from Baguio to Metro Manila.

The inspection was led by Agriculture Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez and DA-CAR Regional Technical Director Jennilyn Dawayan.

The BAPTC serves as a major hub for the trade of highland grown vegetables, which are distributed to various markets in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

During the visit, the officials assessed the operations of the center and recommended plans of action to improve its services to farmers and consumers.

The BAPTC is governed by a project steering board (PSB) chaired by the DA Secretary represented by Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban. Benguet State University President Felipe Salaing Comila sits as vice chairman, with its members Rep. Eric Yap, Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, La Trinidad Municipal Mayor Romeo Salda, DA-CAR Regional Executive Director Cameron Odsey, and farmer leader representative Joaquin Geronimo Depalog.