DA inspects Benguet vegetable trading hub

byRaadee S. Sausa
March 29, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Department of Agriculture-Cordillera Administrative Region (DA-CAR) inspected the Benguet Agri Pinoy Trading Center (BAPTC) in La Trinidad to assess the flow of goods from Baguio to Metro Manila.

The inspection was led by Agriculture Assistant Secretary Rex Estoperez and DA-CAR Regional Technical Director Jennilyn Dawayan.

The BAPTC serves as a major hub for the trade of highland grown vegetables, which are distributed to various markets in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

During the visit, the officials assessed the operations of the center and recommended plans of action to improve its services to farmers and consumers.

The BAPTC is governed by a project steering board (PSB) chaired by the DA Secretary represented by Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban. Benguet State University President Felipe Salaing Comila sits as vice chairman, with its members Rep. Eric Yap, Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas, La Trinidad Municipal Mayor Romeo Salda, DA-CAR Regional Executive Director Cameron Odsey, and farmer leader representative Joaquin Geronimo Depalog.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Raadee S. Sausa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Shortage of cooking oil looms as biofuels gain global appeal

byBloomberg News
March 29, 2023

Related Posts