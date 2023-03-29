Concentrix grows with big move to Arthaland’s Cebu Exchange

In a groundbreaking deal, Concentrix, a global leader in customer experience (CX) solutions and technology and the country’s largest private employer, confirms its plan to further expand in 2023 with a big move to Cebu Exchange.

CEBU EXCHANGE features a design inspired by the beautiful, crystalline structure of salt – a dynamic office tower intuitively composed to become the landmark address that it is today

This strategic partnership with ARTHALAND will see Concentrix bolster its leading local presence by adding Cebu Exchange, a PEZA-accredited office development on track to be the largest net zero carbon certified building in the Philippines. The expansion is expected to bring Concentrix’ site total in the country to 51, as the company remains committed to add more jobs as well as invest in superior and sustainable facilities for its growing staff.

Cebu City has become a popular location for businesses due to its highly skilled talent pool, superior regional accessibility, and more cost-effective alternative to Manila. In 2020, the city was named the 12th most attractive BPO destination by the Tholons Global Innovation Index.

Cebu has always been an exciting market for the office sector, said Dom Fredrick Andaya, Senior Director of Office Services – Tenant Representation at Colliers. “Sixty percent all provincial office transactions that we recorded in 2022 happened in Cebu, and a bulk of these were office lease transactions cornered by IT-BPM firms.

Aside from the abundance of highly skilled workers, the availability of higher-quality buildings with sustainability features provides extra incentive for occupiers to locate and expand in the city. We are very happy and thankful to have facilitated this landmark partnership between Concentrix and Arthaland.”

Concentrix and Arthaland team seals a landmark partnership

As part of the deal, Concentrix will take up a total gross leasable area of 16,686.73 sq.m spanning multiple floors of operations in Cebu Exchange later this year. It is the largest commercial transaction and office take-up in Southern Philippines among comparable transactions of the same volume and requirements.

The partnership also underscores Concentrix’s strategic Environmental, Social and Governance focus and Doing Right DNA, aligning with ARTHALAND’s sustainability development goals, where the welfare of occupants is of utmost importance. The wellness features of Cebu Exchange are a testament to Concentrix being fanatical in caring for staff.

Cebu Exchange’s reputation for sustainability, an important factor in Concentrix’ choice of facility, is also reinforced by ARTHALAND’s sustainability projects outside its developments. ARTHALAND has an ongoing sustainable public school rehabilitation program in Cebu Island, which includes fixing roofs and adding solar panels, repainting public schools with low-VOC paints, providing low-energy LED lighting, and rehabilitation of toilet fixtures.

Captivating view of Cebu skyline

“At Concentrix, we design, build and run the future of customer experience (CX). And as we continue to grow, we also reimagine the future of workspace – what kind of facility is needed by our teams today and those joining our organization tomorrow. We are thrilled to partner with Cebu Exchange in giving our teams the best sustainable and wellness-centered office space available in the market. Cebu Exchange’s energy- optimized facility not only supports our environment conservation goal, but also provides our people with flexible spaces to be creative and social. It is critically important for us to prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of our staff while also being responsible for the health of our planet, as an industry leader, we proudly embrace the workspace of the future, today,” said Amit Jagga, SVP and Country Leader of Concentrix Philippines.

“We are delighted to welcome Concentrix to the Cebu Exchange. The combination of Concentrix’s expertise in customer engagement and business performance, and Cebu Exchange’s commitment to sustainability and wellness, is a powerful collaboration that will bring benefits to all stakeholders. We look forward to a long and prosperous partnership.” said Oliver L. Chan, Senior Vice President of ARTHALAND.

Cebu Exchange has been pre-certified LEED Gold from the U.S. Green Building Council, achieved the highest 5-Star rating for its design from the Philippine Green Building Council, and the WELL Health-Safety Rating 2022 for Facility Operations and Management through the International WELL Building Institute. It has also achieved EDGE Advanced Preliminary Certification which validates that Cebu Exchange is designed to yield savings of 47% in energy, 68% in water, and 54% in materials’ embodied energy compared to a conventional design in the country.

Through the Net Zero Carbon Buildings Commitment of the World Green Building Council, ARTHALAND has pledged to decarbonize 100% of its portfolio by 2030.

ARTHALAND is the first real estate developer in Asia to do so and the first signatory from the Philippines. For more information, you may visit Cebu Exchange along Salinas Drive (in front of Cebu I.T. Park), Lahug, Cebu City, Philippines, email ask@arthaland.com, or visit www.arthaland.com.

