BARMM distributes CLOAs to Maguindanao Sur ARBs covering 99.7 hectares of agri lands

COTABATO CITY—At least 43 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur have become legitimate owners of the land they have been tilling for years under the government’s agrarian reform program.

This came after the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) distributed on Tuesday 43 Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOAs) to members of the Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization (ARBO) in Abdullah Sangki town.

The CLOAs covered 99.7 hectares of agricultural land in the villages of Balaba, Kaya-kaya, Sugadol, and Guinibon in the municipality.

“Take care of your lands. These are now yours, make the most of it,” MAFAR Minister Mohammad S. Yacob said in a statement Wednesday.

Provincial Director Ronjamin M. Maulana, meanwhile, assured the ARBs that MAFAR would continue to provide support services and interventions to make their lands productive and generate more income.

“You are our development partners. BARMM will not achieve its objectives of improving the lives of the Bangsamoro without your participation,” he said.

Kaka Ali, 50, one of the beneficiaries, was elated that his “long-time dream” has become a reality. PNA