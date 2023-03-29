5,686 jobs available in two-day DOLE, DOT fair in 3 provinces

Around 6,000 job opportunities will be opened during the two-day second nationwide Trabaho Turismo Asenso Philippines Tourism Job Fairs of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) this week.

In a Viber message, Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) Director Patrick P. Patriwirawan Jr. said they were able to solicit 5,686 job vacancies for the events.

The tourism sector-focused job fairs will be simultaneously held in Pampanga, Iloilo, and Cagayan de Oro on March 30 and 31, 2023.

Employers from the Hotel and Accommodation Services, Retail, Manpower Services, Manufacturing, and Business Process Outsourcing sectors will also participate in the event.

The tourism job fairs were a result of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed by DOLE and the Department of Tourism (DOT) on August 30, 2022.

It aims “to sustain the continuous recovery efforts in the tourism sector, especially in light of the reopening of business establishments.”

During the first Trabaho Turismo Asenso Philippines Tourism Job Fair held last September, over 8,000 of the applicants were hired-on-the-spot or became near hires.