XTREME Appliances opens first-ever branch in Robinsons malls

XTREME Appliances, one of the fastest-growing appliance brands in the Philippines, has announced the opening of its first branch in Robinsons malls. This exciting development marks a significant milestone for the company as it continues to expand its footprint across the country.

The new XTREME Appliances store, located in Robinsons Place GenTrias in General Trias, Cavite, offers a wide range of high-quality appliances that are designed to meet the needs of Filipino households. Customers can browse through an extensive selection of home appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, and many more. They can also enjoy exclusive bundle deals giving them up to P28,000 worth of savings.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first branch in Robinsons malls. This new store is a testament to our commitment to providing Filipino households with affordable, high-quality appliances that are designed to meet their needs,” said Paula Dizon, Brand Marketing Manager of XTREME Appliances

“Our goal is to make our products accessible to more Filipino families, and we believe that Robinsons malls provide the perfect platform for us to achieve this goal. We are excited to bring our range of appliances to Robinsons Place GenTrias and look forward to serving our customers in this new location.”

The new XTREME Appliances store in Robinsons Place GenTrias features a modern, spacious design that allows customers to browse through the products comfortably. The store is trained sales personnel who are always ready to assist customers with their purchases and provide them with expert advice on choosing the right appliances for their homes.

“We are delighted to welcome XTREME Appliances to Robinsons Place GenTrias,” said by Sid Benavidez, Mall Manager of Robinsons Place GenTrias. “We are confident that our customers will appreciate the high-quality and affordable appliances that XTREME Appliances has to offer. We look forward to working with XTREME Appliances as they continue to expand their presence in our malls.”

XTREME Appliances is committed to providing Filipino households with affordable, high-quality appliances that are designed to meet their needs. Another branch of XTREME Appliances inside Robinsons Malls is set to open in South Luzon and Mindanao this Q2 2023.