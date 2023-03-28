The Final Pitstop: Robinsons Appliances’ 2023 Race to a Minute is all set at Galleria South, Laguna

The most anticipated final pitstop of Robinsons Appliances’ 2023 Race to a Minute is officially set at the first upscale mall in San Pedro City, Laguna, the Galleria South, this Saturday, March 25.

After its successful run in Robinsons Valencia in Bukidnon (Mindanao) last March 5, Robinson Galleria Cebu (Visayas) last March 11, and Robinsons Tuguegarao (Luzon) last March 18, four teams consisting of two representatives per team from the Greater Manila Area (GMA) will go head-to-head to gain the chance of taking home as much as PHP 220,000 worth of appliances and gadgets from Robinsons Appliances!

“For almost a month, we’ve been traveling around the Philippines to bring excitement and fun to Robinsons Appliances’ loyal customers. We’re very excited that we’re are finally at the last leg of Race to a Minute, and we’re very delighted to have it here in the beautiful Robinsons Galleria South in San Pedro City, Laguna. This annual Robinsons Appliances event marks our gratitude to our customers who’ve been supporting us throughout the past year,” said Donna May San Luis, Marketing Services Manager of Robinsons Appliances.

Since it was launched in 2017, Robinsons Appliances shoppers are excitedly waiting for this annual event where chosen participants from the four major regions in the Philippines will take home amazing prizes and thrilling memories as they complete each task for 60 seconds.

Race to a Minute in Robinsons Valencia in Bukidnon (Mindanao) last March 5, 2023

“After the pandemic put a halt to this exciting gathering, we made sure that this year’s Race to a Minute will be something to look forward to, not only for its participants but also for mall shoppers of Robinsons Malls. Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao have already felt this year’s generous prizes, so it’s time for our GMA shoppers to battle it out and take home these wonderful appliances and gadgets we’ve prepared for them,” Ms. San Luis added.

Joining the last leg of Race to a Minute are MYX VJ Turs Daza and celebrity mom Elisse Joson, who will host the entire race this Saturday.

Race to a Minute in Robinsons Galleria Cebu (Visayas) last March 11, 2023

Race to a Minute is composed of six (6) pitstops wherein players must finish assigned tasks within the 60-second timeframe. Each pitstop will test each member’s physical and mental capabilities. Guided by a race card, each team will race to each pitstop where they will get a clue card to solve each task. The earliest time they reach the next pitstop, the higher chance of receiving the highest-valued prize. A total of PHP2 million worth of appliances and gadgets will be given away during the entire duration of Race to a Minute.

Race to a Minute in Robinsons Galleria South Winner last March 25, 2023

Aside from the appliances and gadgets, all participants from all the legs of Race to a Minute have also received PHP2,000 worth of GoRewards Points.

The 2023 Race to a Minute is co-presented by (Gold Sponsors) Kolin, Sharp, Lex Service, Inc., TCL, GCash, Samsung, and Daikin, as well as (Silver Sponsors) Fujidenzo, Devant, Toshiba, American Home, Johnson Controls, Midea, Whirlpool, Hitachi, Hisense, Skyworth, Panasonic, Electrolux, and Maytag.

