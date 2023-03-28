President Marcos forms task force for FIBA World Cup

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 28, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has formed an  Inter-Agency Task Force to help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in its hosting of the Federation Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 5, which he issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Marcos tasked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to head the said task force.

The task force members will include representatives from the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior and Local Government, Public Works and Highways, Tourism and Transportation, Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The task force is mandated to help in “streamlining, integrating, harmonizing and coordinating all government efforts and plans and programs of the SBP” in relation to the FIBA event. 

“All heads of departments, bureaus, offices, agencies or instrumentalities of the government including government-owned or controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges are hereby directed to extend full support and assistance, consistent with their respective mandates, to the PSC and the SBP in the preparatory activities for the Philippines’ hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” Marcos said in his three-page AO 5. 

Among the functions of the task force will be the procurement of necessary materials and equipment, provision of support services and acceptance of donations in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.  

Marcos urged local government units and non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to also extend similar aid to the SBP. 

Aside from the Philippines, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be co-hosted by Japan and Indonesia. 

However, most of the games for the event will be held in the country from  August 25 to September 10 this year.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

No PNR train operations from April 6 to 9

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 28, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

U.N. expert: Allow Russians in Paris

GENEVA—Russian athletes who have actively served in the military invasion of Ukraine should be allowed to return to international sports if they did not take part in war crimes, according to a United Nations (UN) expert advising the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

byAssociated Press
March 28, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Ginebra goes for finals slot

TIM CONE advised his Barangay Ginebra San Miguel Gin Kings not to entertain a single thought about a semifinals series sweep—not against a team like the San Miguel Beermen.

byJosef Ramos
March 28, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

Brodeths post record feat at home

KIMI BRODETH scored an expected sweep of the girls’ two top crowns but brother Kenzo upset top seed Cyd Villamar in 16-under play to also complete a two-title romp in the Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez National Junior Tennis Championships at the Ormoc City Midtown Tennis Club (OMTC) over the weekend.

byBusinessMirror
March 28, 2023