President Marcos forms task force for FIBA World Cup

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has formed an Inter-Agency Task Force to help the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in its hosting of the Federation Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) Basketball World Cup 2023.

In his Administrative Order (AO) No. 5, which he issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, Marcos tasked the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to head the said task force.

The task force members will include representatives from the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior and Local Government, Public Works and Highways, Tourism and Transportation, Bureau of Customs, Philippine National Police and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority.

The task force is mandated to help in “streamlining, integrating, harmonizing and coordinating all government efforts and plans and programs of the SBP” in relation to the FIBA event.

“All heads of departments, bureaus, offices, agencies or instrumentalities of the government including government-owned or controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges are hereby directed to extend full support and assistance, consistent with their respective mandates, to the PSC and the SBP in the preparatory activities for the Philippines’ hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” Marcos said in his three-page AO 5.

Among the functions of the task force will be the procurement of necessary materials and equipment, provision of support services and acceptance of donations in accordance with existing laws, rules and regulations.

Marcos urged local government units and non-governmental organizations, and the private sector to also extend similar aid to the SBP.

Aside from the Philippines, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will be co-hosted by Japan and Indonesia.

However, most of the games for the event will be held in the country from August 25 to September 10 this year.