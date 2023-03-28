PDLs display creations at General Trias Jail Art Gallery

GENERAL TRIAS CITY, Cavite—Mayor Luis “Jon Jon” Ferrer IV, together with Vice Mayor Jonas Labuguen and the entire GenTri Team, visited the Art Gallery at the General Trias City Jail at Barangay Navarro over the weekend where the works of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) are featured and on display.

Apart from being part of their rehabilitation program, the creation of art works serves as their livelihood project of the BJMP for the local PDLs.

Ferrer called for support for PDLs art works and help them with their financial needs and be a part of changing the lives of inmates.

“Sa pamamagitan nitong mga art works o painting and other handicrafts, natustusan po nila ang kanilang personal na pangangailangan kahit na sila ay nasa loob ng piitan, ang iba naman po ay nakalaya na at nakapag-piyansa gamit ang kinita sa kanilang mga obra” Mayor Ferrer said.

“Habang nasa loon po sila, napapakita po nila ang kani-kanilanng mga talents lalo na sa magpipinta or pag-guhit,” Ferrer added.

For those interested to acquire the inmates’ art works, contact or visit the BJMP – General Trias City Jail.

Image credits: Dennis Abrina





