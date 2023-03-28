Ikea recalls toy due to ‘choking hazard’

IKANO Philippines Inc., owner of the Ikea brand franchise in the country, is urging all customers who own the “Blåvingad brand of fishing game to stop using the said toy due to a “potential” choking hazard.

“Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling Blåvingad fishing game multicolor,” the company said in a statement that was also published on the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) website.

Ikano’s statement said it is urging customers who purchased the toy to contact the company for a full refund. Ikano said the toy can potentially harm smaller children because it contains small objects.

The company said it “develops” its products using a “rigorous” risk assessment and testing program to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold.

“It has come to our attention that small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children,” Ikano said.

The home furnishing retailer said proof of purchase or receipt is not required. The firm said it “apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.”

Based on the home furnishing retailer’s website, the fishing game multicolor toy is the fourth item that was issued with product recall.

Last February, the brand recalled one of its mirror products as it had been “unexpectedly falling.”

According to Ikano, it learned that some of the fittings that attach “Lettan” mirrors to the wall have been breaking. This has in turn led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling.

The company urged all customers who own such mirror with date stamps before and including 2105 to stop using it and visit the store for product replacement free of charge.

Last December 21, 2022, Ikano also issued a recall on its “Odger” swivel chair in anthracite color due to fall and injury hazards.

The firm had urged customers who own the said char with date stamps before and including 2021 to stop using it and to contact them for a full refund.

Globally, Ikea received 19 incident reports concerning breakage of the chair’s star base, where five cases involved injuries, specifically two from the United States, one from Great Britain, one from China and one from Russia.

In July 2022, the home furnishing retailer noted it issued a product recall for its “Metallisk” espresso maker with the stainless-steel safety valve as the product can burst during use.

Ikano opened the first Ikea outlet in the Philippines on November 25, 2021. The retailer’s largest store in the world has a total surface area of 68,000 square meters in the Mall of Asia Complex.

Image credits: IKEA/Facebook





