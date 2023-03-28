Greenwich offers limited-time only ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal’ for onlyP429

FOMO or Fear of Missing Out? Then better not miss this limited-time offer! Greenwich—the number one pizza chain in the country—is launching something good and delicious this month, but for three days only! So, hurry and gather your friends for this Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal, giving you more awesome reasons to hang out with the crew before March ends.

A sweet and savory month-end deal, this bundle gives you 1 Ham and Cheese Classic Solo for FREE when you buy your favorite Greenwich Hawaiian Overload® in Barkada size. The offer is available from March 29 to 31 only. If you want meat-free options, you can switch Hawaiian Overload® to 4-Cheese Overload® or 5-Cheese and Veggies Overload®.

“Greenwich always brings the barkada together through good food and awesome bundles. And this special ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal’ is as hot as summer, with our best-selling pizzas served fresh from the oven—something that your friends will surely enjoy over a good conversation,” Ali De Torres, Greenwich’s Head of Marketing said.

This Buy 1 Get 1 Barkada Deal will be available in all Greenwich branches nationwide for dine-in, take-out, pick up, and delivery. You may order online at www.greenwichdelivery.com or via GrabFood and foodpanda. You may also contact their hotline at #5-55-55.

For more information, visit Greenwich’s official Facebook page, Greenwich Barkada, or message Greenwich Barkada on Facebook Messenger.