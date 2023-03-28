Globe says cable mesh has reached Zamboanga

GLOBE Telecom Inc. said on Tuesday the $150-million Philippine Domestic Submarine Cable Network (PDSCN) has now reached Zamboanga.

Globe District Business Head for West Mindanao Ian Valencia said the completion of the landing station marks the start of the “fiberization” of Zamboanga.

“By expanding our fiberization efforts, we aim to improve the quality of mobile and broadband services and meet the growing demand of Filipinos for reliable connectivity,” he said.

Globe partnered with Eastern Communications and InfiniVAN Inc. to build the PDSCN, which they dubbed the “country’s longest submarine cable network.”

“As the country gears towards a digital economy, Globe remains dedicated to making significant investments in enhancing our network infrastructure to provide Filipinos with reliable and seamless access to the digital world. This is in line with the government’s objective of promoting innovation, e-governance, and greater digital adoption across the country, Globe Operations Area Head for Zamboanga Everard Peñaflor said.

PDSCN aims to lay 2,500 kilometers of fiber cables across key points in the country to improve both mobile and broadband connectivity, particularly in unserved and underserved areas.

The project started in July 2022 and is set to be completed by April.

So far, the partners have successfully reached 33 landing sites nationwide.