G-Xchange, NBI to work vs scammers

FINANCIAL app GCash operator G-Xchange Inc. announced it renewed its partnership with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in a campaign against fraudsters and scammers.

A statement issued last Tuesday read that G-Xchange “has been in close coordination with the NBI to help protect” GCash users from criminals, scammers and fraudsters. The collaboration has led to the apprehension of suspected scammers and the blocking of suspicious accounts, the company said.

Aside from strengthening its partnership with the authorities, G-Xchange said it has also been introducing security features while doubling down on its education drive to its customers.

This March, it rolled out a face-recognition technology to protect users from unauthorized account access. With this feature, the firm said, even if a user inadvertently shares their mobile personal identity number (PIN) and one-time PIN to fraudsters, their account cannot be accessed from another device without scanning the owner’s face—ultimately preventing account takeovers.

“[We are] one with the NBI in making sure that these cybercriminals are punished according to the law while constantly reminding the public on how to safeguard their accounts,” Globe Fintech Innovations Inc. Chief Legal Officer Maricor Alvarez-Adriano was quoted in the statement as saying.

G-Xchange said it is also intensifying its campaign through a series of awareness and education materials that will help customers identify and avoid fake sellers, suspicious links, as well as other common forms of scams.

The campaign focuses on providing prevention tips to help the public avoid being scammed.

The firm also reminded users to not open unfamiliar links as G-Xchange has stopped sending GCash links via SMS, emails and other messaging apps. G-Xchange said will also never ask its customers for mobile PINs and one-time PINs and will only reach out to customers through official channels.

G-Xchange also recommends that users double-check online offers, as well as reviews to ensure authenticity of products and goods.