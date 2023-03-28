Cleanfuel announces winners of ‘Paskong Panalo ng Cleanfuel’ e-Raffle Promo

Fifty-one-year-old Jeepney Driver Juanito Alcasid, who drives daily from morning until afternoon from Sangandaan to Divisoria (via Abad Santos) route, has been declared the grand winner of the recently concluded Cleanfuel’s Paskong Panalo e-Raffle Promo.

The former office driver, who has worked as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in the Middle East for 15 years, was clueless when his name was luckily picked as the grand winner of the Paskong Panalo ng Cleanfuel.

Alcasid, who went to his province in early January, realized that the promo had ended and his chance of winning might not be on his side. Little did he know that Cleanfuel was already looking for his whereabouts when his name was announced as the grand winner.

“Napakaswerte ko po noong ako ay nanalo dahil lagpas one month po akong nasa province at nagbago na po ako ng mobile number. Talagang blessing po itong paghahanap nang Cleanfuel dahil binigyan pa nila ako ng time para talagang hanapin at timely naman itong March nag start na akong mag pasada ng Jeepney,” said Alcasid.

Alcasid explained that his winning of the grand prize raffle is certainly a big blessing for his family. “Napakalaking tulong po ito sa katulad kong Jeepney driver na manalo nang brand-new na kotse. Malaking tulong po ito para sa aking pamilya na magkaroon ng sariling pang hanap-buhay,” Alcasid said.

Cleanfuel President and CEO, Atty. Jesus “Bong” Suntay expresses his happiness towards the grand winner. “We are thrilled to have found our grand prize winner (Juanito Alcasid); it was quite a challenge for us since Juanito’s actual address doesn’t have the exact house number, and we could not contact him using the mobile number he wrote down. Aside from the brand-new Toyota Raize, Cleanfuel also awarded the five winners of one-year free fuel supply. This promotion is our way of extending our appreciation to all loyal customers who continue to support and trust our brand,” Suntay said.

“What drives our growth is how these customers support us throughout the years. We are happy to be able to give back to our customers not only by providing good customer experience but also quality fuel for less,” adds Suntay.

Meanwhile, Cleanfuel Director Marco Atienza is pleased with the outcome result of the raffle draw, where all winners deserve to win. “Not everyone is given an opportunity like this. We’re glad that we were able to bring happiness to each family. Again, congratulations to all the Paskong Panalo ng Cleanfuel e-Raffle Promo winners,” said Atienza.

Aside from the grand winner of Toyota Raize, the five winners of the one-year free fuel supply were Gerard Gipan (Calamba, Laguna); Jimmy Roceta (Batangas City); Alan Racoma (Quezon City); Carlo Banca (Pila, Laguna); and Reu Damain (Angono, Rizal).

The promo runs from October 16 to January 16, 2023. The grand raffle draw was held last January 31, 2023.