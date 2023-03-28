Akbayan girds for ‘big fight’ against Charter amendment

‘Charter change is unnecessary!”

This remained the firm stand of Akbayan Senator Risa Hontiveros as she joined the rest of Akbayan Party in opposing any move to amend the Constitution.

Akbayan held a forum in Quezon City Tuesday to both reaffirm its position and discuss the larger context of the issue.

Hontiveros gave updates on the developments of change from the Senate and House of Representatives, while Former Akbayan Party-List Rep. Barry Gutierrez provided a historical overview of Charter change (Cha-cha) in the Philippines.

AJ Montesa from Action for Economic Reforms (AER) discussed the timeline of the current efforts, as well as the latest reforms in economic legislation, which address the arguments of those supporting Cha-cha. Gutierrez, a UP Law professor, warned that should the constitutional convention (Con-con) push through, vested interests could compromise the proceedings.

“One of the things we have to watch out for is that once a constitutional convention takes place, anyone with access can insert an agenda. And this is where we have to remain vigilant. Because the last thing the Filipino people need is a sabotaging of their fundamental rights,” Gutierrez said.

Earlier this month, the House of Representatives approved Resolution of Both Houses (RBH) Number 6, which calls for a hybrid Con-con to amend the Constitution.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez and Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus Rodriguez authored the measure, and more than 300 Congressmen voted in its favor. Romualdez is a cousin of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The Senate, on the other hand, has said that Cha-cha is not a priority, with only a few senators on board. There has also been no widespread clamor backing any changes to the Constitution.

“Now more then ever, vigilance is vital. The last thing we want is for political dynasties to further entrench themselves in power at the expense of the poor and the marginalized. Our nation’s greatest barriers to progress are corruption and greed, not any provisions in the law of the land. Any change to the Constitution, without good governance, spells disaster for our nation and its people. Let us not let the interests of a few decide the fate of so many. We will continue to hold the line,” Hontiveros said.

Image credits: Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB





