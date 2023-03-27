Yamaha Presents Code: Rev at the IR Bikefest

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023
1 minute read
Yamaha Motor Philippines continues its annual presentation at the IR Bikefest. This year, they took attendees deeper into the brand and explored how deeply it is part of the Filipino culture and its riding citizens.  The opening program presented a booming performance from KZ Tandingan together with UPEEPZ. A harmonious blend of song and dance that beautifully wrapped the Yamaha machines.

The highlight of the program was the unveiling of the redesigned Yamaha Mio Gravis and brand-new Yamaha XMAX. The Mio Gravis has been upgraded to be more dynamic to fit a premium and active lifestyle. The XMAX was created to provide you with the ultimate combination of remarkable aesthetics, superior performance, and high levels of agility.

The booth design continues to standout in every edition. Now, it stands as a reflection of riding passion integrated with the brand’s foundations and what the exhilarates the riders. Attendees enjoyed the mastery of innovation and marveled at the World-Class machines of Yamaha with their Muses. They entered the Dark Side of Japan with the MT-Series, explored different roads on the Off-Road models, rode like champions in the R-World, went retro with Faster Sons, experience performance and sophistication in Nothing but the Max, and enjoyed a ride for every lifestyle with the Yamaha Mio.

This marks the beginning of Yamaha’s calendar year of remarkable presentations across the nation and will bring nothing but the best that the brand can offer.

Stay updated by following the Yamaha socials:
Website: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.ph/index.html
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ph.yamaha
YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/yamahamotorphils
IG: https://www.instagram.com/yamahaphilippines/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YamahaMotorPH
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yamahamotorph

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

