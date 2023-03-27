Two new health centers unveiled in Cagayan Valley

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023
2 minute read
Community leaders of Brgy. District 1, Cauayan City, representatives of SM City Cauayan, and members of SM Foundation, led by Health and Medical Programs Executive Director Connie Angeles at the newly turned over health center.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Through its continuous collab for social good, SM Foundation and UNIQLO Philippines recently rehabilitated two health centers in the cities of Tuguegarao and Cauayan in Cagayan Valley.

The partnership marked the reopening of Tuguerao’s Cataggaman Pardo Health Center and Cauayan’s District-1 Health Center on March 22 and 23, 2023, respectively. These are the 18th and 19th centers upgraded through the collaborative project.

Enabling accessible healthcare

The Cataggaman Pardo and District-1 Health Centers both serve around 30-50 patients daily and are tapped to safeguard the healthcare needs of thousands within their community. They also serve as avenues for delivering public health care programs such as maternal and child health services, family planning, routine immunization, vaccination, TB-DOTS, and treatment or management of non-communicable diseases.

To help the local health facilities deliver quality healthcare, the partnership fitted the centers with a modern reception area, lounge, pre-natal room, breastfeeding area, pharmacy, treatment room, consultation room, and dental clinic.

They were also equipped with new medical tools and equipment, beds, storage cabinets, furniture, air conditioners, televisions, office tables, and chairs.

Taking a step beyond improving the facilities, SMFI and UNIQLO installed mobile play cabinets, which intend to create a restorative and child-friendly environment for young patients. The health facilities also received emergency Go Kits+ that will enable them to be fully equipped, even during emergencies or disasters.

Barangay Health Workers from Cataggaman Pardo provide services to the community through their newly upgraded health center.

SMFI, through its Health and Medical Programs, upgrades public health centers in its host communities, complemented by its medical caravans across the country. It has renovated over 170 health and wellness centers and served almost 1.2 million patients during its medical missions.

To know more about the stories and other #CollabForSocialGood programs of SMFI, follow @SMFoundationInc on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Meralco zaps TNT to tie series behind Black Magic

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023
Next Article

Clean air advocate and university prof adds voice for incentivizing EVs for Filipinos

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Villar cites Soroptomist women-awardees

As the country observers Women’s Month, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar recognizes the women awardees of Soroptomist International of the Americas Philippines  Region (SIAPR)  during its awarding rites with the theme “Remarkable Soroptomist Women in Service” held at Camp Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023
Read more
1 minute read

RAMADAN celebration at The Heritage Hotel Manila

A whole day of fasting deserves a satisfying meal, so what should we eat for iftar (the evening meal)? Ramadan falls on 23 March to 21 April 2023 this year, so whether you’re looking for a spot to buka puasa (break your fast) with the family or want to do a celebratory company dinner this Ramadan, The Heritage Hotel Manila (THHM) has prepared special buffet and set menu for our Muslim community.

byBMPlus
March 27, 2023