Two new health centers unveiled in Cagayan Valley

Through its continuous collab for social good, SM Foundation and UNIQLO Philippines recently rehabilitated two health centers in the cities of Tuguegarao and Cauayan in Cagayan Valley.

The partnership marked the reopening of Tuguerao’s Cataggaman Pardo Health Center and Cauayan’s District-1 Health Center on March 22 and 23, 2023, respectively. These are the 18th and 19th centers upgraded through the collaborative project.

Enabling accessible healthcare

The Cataggaman Pardo and District-1 Health Centers both serve around 30-50 patients daily and are tapped to safeguard the healthcare needs of thousands within their community. They also serve as avenues for delivering public health care programs such as maternal and child health services, family planning, routine immunization, vaccination, TB-DOTS, and treatment or management of non-communicable diseases.

To help the local health facilities deliver quality healthcare, the partnership fitted the centers with a modern reception area, lounge, pre-natal room, breastfeeding area, pharmacy, treatment room, consultation room, and dental clinic.

They were also equipped with new medical tools and equipment, beds, storage cabinets, furniture, air conditioners, televisions, office tables, and chairs.

Taking a step beyond improving the facilities, SMFI and UNIQLO installed mobile play cabinets, which intend to create a restorative and child-friendly environment for young patients. The health facilities also received emergency Go Kits+ that will enable them to be fully equipped, even during emergencies or disasters.

Barangay Health Workers from Cataggaman Pardo provide services to the community through their newly upgraded health center.

SMFI, through its Health and Medical Programs, upgrades public health centers in its host communities, complemented by its medical caravans across the country. It has renovated over 170 health and wellness centers and served almost 1.2 million patients during its medical missions.

