RAMADAN celebration at The Heritage Hotel Manila

A whole day of fasting deserves a satisfying meal, so what should we eat for iftar (the evening meal)? Ramadan falls on 23 March to 21 April 2023 this year, so whether you’re looking for a spot to buka puasa (break your fast) with the family or want to do a celebratory company dinner this Ramadan, The Heritage Hotel Manila (THHM) has prepared special buffet and set menu for our Muslim community.

For the Buka-Puasa, THHM offers a special dinner buffet at 1188. There is a Set Menu from Sunday to Wednesday where guests can choose from a variation of Ramadan dishes. Then a Special Ramadan Buffet is served from Thursday to Saturday, at 1288 nett.

As a Halal-Certified hotel, The Heritage Hotel Manila is popular for its Malaysian and Singaporean dishes like the Laksa, Hainanese Chicken, Nasi Goreng, Nasi Lemak, and Beef Rendang.

Let the iftar feasting begin!

For reservations, call +63 (2) 8854-8888 loc. 7355/7357.