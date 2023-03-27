PSA Forum on world tilt-bound handball team

THE national women’s handball team which recently made history joins officials of the Little League Philippine Series in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

National women’s team coach Jana Franquelli and the players who qualified for next year’s World Beach Handball Championships will discuss their preparations for the meet and look back at their silver medal finish at the Ninth Asian Beach Handball Championship that paved the way for the team to earn a berth in the world tilt.

The other half of the public sports program will feature the coming Philippine Series set April 9 to 16 in the City of Ilagan where the winning teams qualify to the Asia-Pacific Games in Japan.

Little League Philippines Inc. District Administrator Michael Zialcita leads other officials of the organization to talk about the week-long event.

The 10 a.m. session is presented by San Miguel Corp., Philippine Sports Commission, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The weekly Forum is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.