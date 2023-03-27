PPA opens biggest port terminal in Mindoro

byPhilippine News Agency
March 27, 2023
2 minute read
PH’s BIGGEST PASSENGER PORT TERMINAL. The façade of the country’s biggest passenger terminal building located in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro province. The facility that was inaugurated on Monday (March 27, 2023) can accommodate as many as 3,500 passengers at any given time. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Sen. Bong Go)
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

CITY OF CALAPAN, Oriental Mindoro—The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) inaugurated on Monday the country’s biggest passenger terminal building (PTB) at Calapan Port here.

The P353-million, three-story PTB was designed to provide comfort and convenience to as many as 3,500 passengers at any given time, according to Engr. Margarito Dimailig, Engineering Services Division manager at the PPA Project Management Office-Mindoro.

The new PTB, he noted, will be a game changer for in-bound and out-bound passengers in Oriental Mindoro as well as travelers from other provinces in Luzon such as Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan.

Dimailig said the PTB would play a major role in uplifting the tourism of the province and the entire Mimaropa region.

“It aims to provide more convenience and comfort to the sea-traveling passengers in line with the coming Holy Week,” he added.

Dimailig also noted that the majority of PTB’s employees are residents of Calapan and nearby towns.

Meanwhile, PPA General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the new PTB includes a play area, nursing station/clinic, first aid clinic, prayer room and all-gender restroom, and is equipped with escalators and elevators for passengers.

The PTB will be a tourist attraction on its own, he said, adding that the building features exterior walls with the “Pakudos”, which are common elements of the Mangyan arts and culture characterized by symmetrical, aesthetic, and orderly utilization of lines and space.

During the live-streamed inauguration program of the PPA, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, the guest of honor of the event, said the public deserves efficient services such as those promised by the PTB.

He thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for supporting the project of former President Rodrigo Duterte under the “Build, Build, Build” program.

Duterte and Go were both present at the groundbreaking of the PTB project in November 2021. PNA

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Philippine News Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Fuel companies roll back pump prices anew

byLenie Lectura
March 27, 2023

Related Posts

Biz groups still opposing PPA order after tweaks

MAJOR business groups in the Philippines have reiterated their opposition to a policy which details the container monitoring policy of the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), which has recently been recommended for pilot implementation by the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA), subject to validation.

byAndrea E. San Juan
March 27, 2023