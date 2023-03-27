Labor seeks common wage
hike for Calabarzon region

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 27, 2023
2 minute read
In file photo: Laborers work at a construction site for a call-center building along Diosdado Macapagal Avenue in Pasay City.
WITH the high cost of living having a uniform impact on the income of workers across Calabarzon, a group of 12 labor organizations has demanded for a standard P750 minimum wage rate in the region.

On Monday, members of the Workers Initiative for Wage Increase (WIN4WIN) filed a wage petition before the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board-Region 4-A (RTWPB-4A) to grant them increases, which will bring all existing minimum wage rates in its jurisdiction to their desired amount. 
                                                “The petition aims to increase the daily minimum wage at four area classifications, which are
now P470, P429, P390, and P350. To have a common Calabarzon minimum wage, an increase of P280, P321, P360, and P400 is petitioned for said current wage classifications,” WIN4WIN said in a statement.

It called on the RTWPB-4A to immediately act on their wage order despite the existing one-year ban on issuing a new wage order.

A wage board can be exempted from such restriction if it declares an existence of a “supervening event” in its jurisdiction due to unusual economic incidents, such as extraordinary increase in petroleum products and basic goods and services for a long period.

WIN4WIN pointed out that the high inflation in Calabarzon has eroded the real value of minimum wage rates in the region by P90.

Mary Ann Castillo, WIN4WIN spokesperson, said they will continue to demand for their proposed minimum wage rates in the next Labor Day this May.

“There should be a needed and fair wage increase…we hope the government will listen [to our demand],” Castillo said.

WIN4WIN is composed of Metal Workers Alliance of the Philippines (MWAP), Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino Southern Tagalog (BMP ST), Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU), Federation of Free Workers (FFW), Confederation of Filipino Workers (CFW), National Federation of Labor Union  (Naflu), Drug, Food and Allied workers Federation (DFA), Kilos na Manggagawa Southern Tagalog (KNM ST), TF2- Kilos Damit (TF2-KD FFW), Workers Assistance Center (WAC), Workers in Semiconductor and Electronics Network (Wisenet), Kilusan ng Manggagawang Makabayan -Katipunan (KMM- Katipunan).

Image credits: Roy Domingo



Roy Domingo
Author
Samuel P. Medenilla
Samuel Raphael P. Medenilla graduated with a journalism degree at the University of Santo Tomas in 2009. He started working in BusinessMirror in 2018 and is currently covering the Palace, labor, election, and church beat.

