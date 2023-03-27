Gear up for a healthier life with the country’s biggest cycling festival

Leading life insurer Pru Life UK is bringing back PRURide Philippines, the country’s biggest cycling festival, as part of its advocacy to help Filipinos live a healthier lifestyle through cycling.

This year’s PRURide Philippines, which will be held on May 21 in Clark and May 28 in Cebu, is part of Prudential’s 175th-anniversary celebration, including its 100 years in Asia. To launch this event and celebrate life for better health and wellness, Pru Life UK is doing a ceremonial fun ride around Bonifacio Global City with its employees, agency force, and partners from the government and private sectors.

PRURide Philippines 2023 is bigger with the participation of its official advocates Gretchen Ho, Kim Atienza, and Zoren Legaspi; cycling content creators Ger Victor, Darlings Levi & Sara, Jeno Cuenco, and Ian Austria; and Pru Life UK’s health champions Miguel Reyes, Montini De Guzman, and Aless Castañeda.

“PRURide Philippines 2023 is about celebrating life and riding together with Filipinos and families for better health and wellness. Filipinos can continue to count on Pru Life UK to have access to many customer-centric health protection and wealth offerings to help them get the most out of life,” says Eng Teng Wong, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Pru Life UK.

British Embassy Manila Economic and Climate Counsellor Lloyd Cameron, British Deputy Ambassador to the Philippines Alistair White, PRURide PH Advocates Zoren Legaspi and Kim Atienza, Deputy Insurance Commissioner Atty. Erickson Balmes, Pru Life UK EVP and CCMO Allan Tumbaga, Pru Life UK President and CEO Eng Teng Wong, PRURide PH Advocate Gretchen Ho, and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines Executive Director Florian Gottein.

Fun activities await cyclists at PRURide PH 2023 in May

With a bigger and more exciting cycling festival this year, the ride will be held in two legs, one in Clark and one in Cebu, which are both open to families with child-friendly activities as part of the festivities.

Casual and seasoned cyclists from Luzon and Visayas can join the Gran Fondo, a safe and timed ride ranging from 30 to 60 and 100 kilometers. Gran Fondo 30 is ideal for beginners, while the 100 replicates the route taken by professional cyclists. Those looking for a moderate challenge can join the Gran Fondo 60, which follows a condensed format of the 100.

Professional and amateur cyclists can also be part of the free Virtual PRURide PH, a 175K virtual race happening on May 21 in Clark and May 28 in Cebu. The cyclist finishing with the best time will be declared this category’s winner.​

The Family Fun Ride is a 5K cycling activity for groups, while the Kids Cup is a fun and friendly race for children.

PRURide PH 2023 will end on a high note with a free concert by a top OPM band both in its Clark and Cebu legs.

“The pandemic has shown us how important health is for ourselves and our loved ones. We invite Filipino families to take the first step to a healthier lifestyle by cycling with us in Clark and Cebu for a bigger and better PRURide Philippines this year,” says Allan Tumbaga, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Marketing Officer of Pru Life UK.

Registration for PRURide PH is now open. The registration fee across all Gran Fondo distances is P1,000. All participants will receive a PRURide PH 2023 jersey, and all finishers will take home a finisher medal. To join, please visit prulifeuk.com.ph/en/pruride2023.