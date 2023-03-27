Fisherfolk get skills training ahead of boat delivery

The Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DA-BFAR) has recently conducted training to fisherfolk to help them boost their fish catch.

The DA-BFAR held the training at Sual Fish Port in Sual, Pangasinan to equip fisherfolk groups with technical skills and knowledge on using the steel-hulled purse seine (PS) fishing vessels, which will soon be turned over to them by the bureau.

Three fishing vessels will be given to the fisherfolk cooperatives and associations in Mimaropa, Eastern Visayas and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The vessels will be given by the DA-BFAR as part of its “Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program,” which seeks to upgrade the fishing capacity and efficiency of municipal fisherfolk by providing them with units of 62-footer steel-hulled and fiberglass-reinforced plastic (FRP) fishing boats and hands-on training.

Meanwhile, the bureau said beneficiaries would be given full responsibility to operate and manage the fishing vessels, as well as its gears and hauling machinery.

These vessels will sail in major fishing grounds for tuna, galunggong, sardines, and other small pelagic fishes.

DA-BFAR national director Demosthenes Escoto expressed optimism that the program and initiative will contribute to the attainment of sufficient food supply and ensure sustainable management of fishery and aquatic resources.

“Through modern machinery and equipment under our Capacitating Municipal Fisherfolk Program, we are hoping that fish production will increase in our municipal waters,” he said.

In December 2022, an organized fisherfolk cooperative in La Union also received a newly built 21-meter steel-hulled ringnet fishing boat from the DA-BFAR.



Other fisherfolk groups are also expected to receive fishing vessels and hands-on training from the bureau. Raadee S. Sausa