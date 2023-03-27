Farmers open ‘Dairy Box’ in Jalajala, Rizal

THE Llano Farmers Multi-Purpose Cooperative (LFMPC), located in Brgy. Bayugo, Jalajala, Rizal, recently opened a dairy center where buffalo milk products and byproducts can now be brought for trading.

Called ‘Dairy Box’, the facility will be the first in the Calabarzon region.

Calabarzon stands for the Provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangaz, Rizal and Quezon.

The Dairy Box will be the center not only of the LFMPC’s delicious buffalo milk products but also of various products made by nearby cooperatives and associations in the province.

“We are very grateful to the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), which facilitated the partnership between and among various government agencies and local government units to put up this Dairy Box,” Tagumpay Pangulto, manager of LFMPC, said in a statement.

Among the products offered by the Dairy Box are flavored milk, pastillas de leche, and other pasalubong products, all made with 100-percent fresh buffalo milk.

Raul M. Leonin, DAR-Rizal Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said this is proof of the LFMPC’s hard work and dedication to providing fresh and quality milk products, who have been engaged in dairy processing since 2006.

The project is expected to greatly contribute to the tourism of Jalajala.

Aside from the DAR, other concerned offices involved in the construction of the Dairy Box are the Philippine Carabao Center, University of the Philippines-Los Baños, Departments of Agriculture, Trade and Industry, Science and Technology, Labor and Employment, the local governments of Rizal. The project was funded by the Office of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Food, and Agrarian Reform through its chairperson Senator Cynthia Villar, geared towards providing income opportunities to farmers and progressing the carabao dairy industry.