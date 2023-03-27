Dingdong Dantes back on prime-time TV via ‘Royal Blood’

byBusinessMirror
March 27, 2023
2 minute read
FROM left: Arthur Solinap, Lianne Valentin, Dion Ignacio, Rhian Ramos, Tirso Cruz III, Dingdong Dantes, Megan Young, Mikael Daez, Rabiya Mateo, and Benjie Paras.
Dingdong Dantes makes his biggest and highly-anticipated comeback to the small screen in the upcoming series Royal Blood.

 From the creator of Widows’ Web, Ken de Leon, and the brilliant mind of RJ Nuevas, GMA Network presents another murder mystery drama that will surely keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Royal Blood follows the story of Napoy (Dingdong), a loving single father who struggles to provide for his daughter’s needs by working as a motorcycle rider. He is also the bastard son of a business tycoon. 

Despite facing financial problems, Napoy is able to provide for his child with the help of friends and neighbors. However, chaos begins when his estranged father suddenly appears and wants to make amends with him.

As Napoy enters the family of his rich father, he gets to know his half-siblings and discovers that being rich does not guarantee a perfect and happy life. Sooner or later, things become more complicated when their father is murdered and Napoy becomes the primary suspect.

How will the mystery unravel? Who among them is the real innocent and who will be judged guilty? 

Completing the star-studded cast are Megan Young, Dion Ignacio, Mikael Daez, Lianne Valentin and Rhian Ramos. Introducing in the action-packed family drama is Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo together with Benjie Paras and Arthur Solinap. Playing a special and significant role in the program is multi-awarded actor Tirso Cruz III as Gustavo Royales, the rich and shrewd business tycoon and patriarch of the Royales family.

Royal Blood is made possible under the supervision of GMA SVP for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable, and directed by Dominic Zapata.

More information is available at www.gmanetwork.com.

Author
BusinessMirror

