DepEd gives schools time in applying for tuition hike

THE Department of Education (DepEd) announced it is giving private schools more time after it moved the deadline for the submission of application and documentary requirements for the consultation period for those who plan to increase their tuition and other fees for school year 2023-2024.

“The deadline for the conduct of consultation for tuition and other fee increases for school year 2023-2024 is extended from March 30, 2023 to June 15, 2023,” stated the memorandum, issued by Education Undersecretary Revsee A. Escobedo on behalf of Vice President and DepEd Secretary Sara Z. Duterte.

“In the same vein, the deadline for the submission of documentary requirements is extended from March 15, 2023 to June 30, 2023,” the memorandum added.

The DepEd regional directors were directed to “review the application of new and or increases in tuition and other school fees under existing and applicable policies.”

Likewise, the memo said that the renewal of permits to operate of private schools has been moved to April 15, 2023. Private schools are supposed to have submitted their renewal requirements last February 1.

The DepEd said that the changes were “due to the adjustments made to the school calendar for the past three years due to the pandemic,” which also warranted the adjustment of the school calendar this school year.