De La Salle’s De la Cruz UAAP Player of the Week

JOLINA DE LA CRUZ has been the all-around driving force that the De La Salle Lady Spikers needed to keep them firmly in title contention following stunning back-to-back sweeps of defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines women’s volleyball champion National University (NU).

As the stock of super rookie Angel Canino grew, the veteran De la Cruz was always a step behind the spotlight by providing ample support in every category—attacks, blocks, services or floor defense.

In De La Salle’s first round sweep of the Lady Bulldogs last Wednesday, the fourth-year spiker tallied 11 points and 10 excellent digs to again exemplify her support role as Canino topscored with 14.

Dela Cruz proved consistency for returning head coach Ramil de Jesus in the rematch to kick off the second round on Saturday by chipping in 12 points with three blocks to go with nine excellent receptions.

For her consistent production matching her proven leadership for the unbeaten Lady Spikers, Dela Cruz earned the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award presented by San Miguel Corp. and Philippine Sports Commission for the period March 22 to 25.

Following a vibrant discussion among print and online scribes covering the beat, Dela Cruz emerged as the unanimous choice over previous winners Canino and Adamson University’s Trisha Tubu, teammate Mars Alba, Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos and Far Eastern University’s Jov Fernandez.

Dela Cruz is also the first non-rookie this season after a historic stretch from Canino, Tubu and University of Santio Tomas’s Josh Ybañez to win the weekly citation, which has MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival and Jockey as minor sponsors.