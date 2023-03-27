Buhay Party-list Chairman and former deputy speaker Lito Atienza has called on the people not to be fooled by the conspiracy against life, which include proposals allowing divorce and same-sex marriage.

In his recent speech during the national summit organized by Human Life International in Cebu City last Saturday, Atienza said measures allowing divorce and same-sex marriage are “bills that go against God’s divine plan.”

“I urge all of you not to be fooled by this conspiracy against life being foisted upon us by our lawmaker—who are all pushing for bills that would allow divorce and same-sex marriage. These are bills that go against God’s divine plan,” said Atienza.

“Life is God’s most sacred gift to man and even our Constitution guarantees the government’s duty to protect life, marriage and the family. But our very own lawmakers are doing all they can to undermine these most sacred principles,” Atienza pointed out.

Atienza said Filipinos should “face up to the problem. Our country has been blessed by God with abundant natural resources for everyone’s needs, but man has been using these resources to enrich only a few. This is the reason our country is poor, not because there are 100 million Filipinos. Our people are our greatest resource, and yet these lawmakers want us to believe otherwise.”

Atienza called on the participants to be involved in the selection of candidates and to elect the right leaders and to elect a pro-life government.

“Ipaglaban natin ang buhay at labanan natin ang lahat ng kalaban nito! Mabuhay ang Buhay! Mabuhay kayo!” said Atienza.

A lawmaker has refiled the Civil Partnership Bill, which allows same-sex and opposite sex couples to enter into a Civil Partnership.

Davao del Norte Rep. Pantaleon D. Alvarez said his proposal House Bill 6782 aims to support the welfare and well-being of couples, of either the opposite or same sex, who are denied their rights and obligations on account of absence of legal provisions that recognize their relationship and amply provide for their protection.

Also, the House Committee on Population and Family Relations has approved an unnumbered substitute bill on absolute divorce in the Philippines.

Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, principal author of the proposal, said the approval of the substitute bill on absolute divorce for eventual plenary debates assures that the country is now at the threshold of joining the universality of absolute divorce in the community of nations.