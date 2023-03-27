AJAA Spikers down D’Navigators but still misses Finals

IMUS-IVY TUASON Photography (ITP) toppled Iloilo, 25-23, 11-25, 25-20, 25-15, but still dropped from Finals contention in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference round-robin semifinals Monday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The AJAA Spikers tied the D’Navigators at 1-2 won-lost but the lopsided second set defeat cost their chance to advance to the championship round.

“The truth is we’re happy, but on second thought, we’re sad,” Imus-ITP head coach Sammy Acaylar said. “But beating a strong Iloilo team adds to our joy.”

Iloilo, meanwhile, still has a chance to enter the Finals depending of the result of the Cotabato-Cignal match played late Monday.

After Iloilo’s huge 25-11 win in the second set, the AJAA Spikers regained their momentum and capitalized on their opponent’s errors to gain a 2-1 advantage.

Imus then dominated the fourth set and won convincingly.

Hero Austria led the AJAA Spikers with 17 points on 12 attacks, four blocks and a service ace with 20 excellent receptions and seven digs.

Middle blockers Ronniel Rosales and Kim Malabunga also contributed 12 and 10 points, respectively, while libero Rikko Marmeto made 15 receptions and nine digs.

Jade Disquitado finished with a season-high 30 points for Iloilo.