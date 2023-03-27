3 suspected KTF extremists from India nabbed in Iloilo

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Monday reported that the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Military Intelligence Group arrested three suspected members of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), an extremist group from India.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos attributed the successful operation to the “proper and speedy coordination among agencies involved that was harnessed,” thanks to the new National Cybercrime Hub at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the cell group as KTF. The suspects apprehended are: Manpreet Singh, 23; Amritpal Singh, 24; and Arshdeep Singh, 26, all Indian nationals.

They were arrested in Iloilo City.

The KTF is classified as “a militant outfit because it aims at reviving terrorism in Punjab.” It supposedly promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

According to the CICC, the suspects slipped into the country using fake passports and authorities failed to immediately track them down.

Experts from the CICC stumbled on their whereabouts and alerted the BI and the Armed Forces during a case conference held at the newly established National Cybercrime Hub.

The suspects are also on the Interpol, Red Notice watch list.

They will face charges of murder, violation of Explosive Substances Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 of India.

The CICC said the “timely crackdown on the extremist group has prevented potential escalation of their activities in the country that may have cause loss of lives and millions in damages.”

The suspects were airlifted back to Manila for interrogation and detention to identify who facilitated their entry into the country and who are sheltering them.

“These wanted foreigners will be expelled for being undesirable aliens, and also for being undocumented as their passports were already cancelled by their respective governments,” Tansingco said.