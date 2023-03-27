3 suspected KTF extremists from India nabbed in Iloilo

byLorenz S. Marasigan
March 27, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) on Monday reported that the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Military Intelligence Group arrested three suspected members of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), an extremist group from India.

CICC Executive Director Alexander K. Ramos attributed the successful operation to the “proper and speedy coordination among agencies involved that was harnessed,” thanks to the new National Cybercrime Hub at the Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco identified the cell group as KTF. The suspects apprehended are: Manpreet Singh, 23; Amritpal Singh, 24; and Arshdeep Singh, 26, all Indian nationals.

They were arrested in Iloilo City.

The KTF is classified as “a militant outfit because it aims at reviving terrorism in Punjab.” It supposedly promotes various acts of terrorism, including targeted killings in Punjab.

According to the CICC, the suspects slipped into the country using fake passports and authorities failed to immediately track them down.

Experts from the CICC stumbled on their whereabouts and alerted the BI and the Armed Forces during a case conference held at the newly established National Cybercrime Hub.

The suspects are also on the Interpol, Red Notice watch list.

They will face charges of murder, violation of Explosive Substances Act 2001 and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act 1967 of India.

The CICC said the “timely crackdown on the extremist group has prevented potential escalation of their activities in the country that may have cause loss of lives and millions in damages.”

The suspects were airlifted back to Manila for interrogation and detention to identify who facilitated their entry into the country and who are sheltering them.

“These wanted foreigners will be expelled for being undesirable aliens, and also for being undocumented as their passports were already cancelled by their respective governments,” Tansingco said.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
Sources regularly see Lorenz at telco and transport conferences. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, and has been covering the beat since 2013. He likes to featurize stories, and tries to find another angle for spot news. He travels during his spare time, and likes his coffee black -- no cream, no sugar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

PBBM expects completion of elevated Nlex-Slex Connector project by July

bySamuel P. Medenilla
March 27, 2023

Related Posts

Gaerlan assumes post as AFP TDCS

MAJ. Gen. Charlton Sean Gaerlan, former commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC), has assumed his new post as the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (TDCS-AFP) on Monday.

byRene Acosta
March 27, 2023

LTO’s use of ₧341.7M unspent funds upheld by High Tribunal

THE Supreme Court (SC), in a vote of 12-0, has affirmed the constitutionality of the use of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) of the P341.7 million unspent funds for the procurement of driver’s license cards (DLC) with five year validity in 2016 to supplement the amount appropriated for the same purpose under the 2017 national budget.

byJoel R. San Juan
March 27, 2023