The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) has distributed 272 certificates of land ownership awards for agricultural lands covering a total of 696 hectares of farmlands benefiting 296 farmers from Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

“The land title is very important to us because it is proof that we can tell anyone that we are the absolute owner of the land. It is now our valuable property that we can freely develop to make it productive for our family,” Pakir Pasawiran, one of the farmer recipient said in a statement.

Evangeline Bueno, Provincial Agrarian Reform Program Officer II, said the distributed lands are located at Barangay Payong-payong in the said municipality.

“We are doing our best to fast track the distribution of lands as mandated by our Secretary and provide them with support services as a way of bringing the government closer to the people,” Bueno said.

Support services will be intensified in the area to capacitate the agrarian reform beneficiaries and provide them with enterprise development and economic support interventions to make their lands productive, increase their income, and improve the quality of their living.