TungLok Seafood to bring a lot of joy to Pinoy diners

From the man who gave the dining public restaurants like Mango Tree, Genki Sushi Philippines, Kureji and Sen-Ryo comes another new concept, this time a popular restaurant brand from Singapore.

Eric Teng, CEO of Mother Spice Food Corporation, has brought in his favorite restaurant brand from Singapore, TungLok Seafood. It is located just by the bay at S Maison at Conrad Manila and it formally opened its doors last February 11, 2023.

Just last year, Teng’s group brought in the Singaporean classic restaurant Tung Lok Singapore located at the City of Dreams.

“Whenever I go to Singapore, I make sure that I visit Tung Lok Seafood. I really enjoy the crabs there and I decided that it would be nice to share this with our fellow Filipinos,” Teng said. “We chose what items to serve based on the availability of the ingredients here in the Philippines.”

Focused on offering the best of Singapore-Chinese style seafood, TungLok Seafood continues to innovate and prepare dishes synonymous with the quality and standards of the Tung Lok brand.

The phrase “Tung Lok” comes from a Cantonese saying which means “happy together”. Tung Lok Group started as a family-owned business in Singapore during the 1980s. Today, Tung Lok has expanded to over 30 stores across Singapore, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Philippines.

Celebrate special occasions and intimate gatherings with friends and family in any of Tung Lok Seafood’s four private rooms, each with a capacity of ten to 20 guests. Perennial favorites include TungLok’s Signature Chili Crab with a side of mantou, Wasabi Mayo Prawns, Lobster Sashimi, Australian Beef Tenderloin, and many more delectable dishes.

A media launch was conducted last March 9, 2023 and guests got to sample a number of their delectable dishes. On hand to greet the media guests were Teng; Andrew Tjioe, President and CEO of Tung Lok Group of Restaurants in Singapore and Ambassador of the Republic of Singapore in the Philippines Gerard Ho Wei Hong.

The feast started with Mala Fish Skin, crispy fried fish skin with a spicy mix of Sichuan peppercorn and chili. The fish skin was indeed very crunchy and it was not as spicy as expected. Refreshing Cherry Tomatoes were then served to wash out the after taste brought about by the fish skin. If you are a fan of kiamoy, a very popular Chinese treat, you will certainly enjoy the Cherry Tomatoes.

For the seafood fare, guests were treated to Sauteed Prawns with Black Truffle Sauce, Deep-fried Garoupa with Green Mango, Sour and Spicy Sauce and, of course, the Signature Chili Crabs which was served with a side of fried mantou. The fried mantou, when dipped into the sauce of the Signature Chili Crabs, was heavenly!

Seven Spiced Grilled Lamb Shank and Slow-cooked Beef Brisket with Beancurd were the next dishes to be served. Both were very tender and flavorful. This was followed by the very Spicy Curry Laksa Noodles. To give a semblance of a balanced diet, guests were treated to Two Way Kale and Sauteed Elephant Shell with String beans.

Even if the dishes made us feel very full and satisfied, there will always be room for dessert. A favorite was the Taro Paste with Coconut Sauce (Silky hot taro topped with coconut sauce) and Rice Roll with Lotus Paste (Sweetened rice rolls filled with lotus paste).

TungLok Seafood is open from Mondays to Sundays from 10 am to 10 pm. For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram Accounts or call 09171210082.

Image credits: Tunglok Seafood





