Lyceum beats Mapua in first step-ladder semifinals match

byBusinessMirror
March 26, 2023
2 minute read
LYCEUM of the Philippines University nipped Mapua, 25-18, 25-23, 29-31, 26-24, to move closer to the National Collegiate Athletic Association women’s volleyball Finals Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Pirates earned their first-ever Final Four win, thanks to Zonxi Dahab’s go-ahead kill and the match-clinching service ace.

Up next for Lyceum is No. 2 University of Perpetual Help System Dalta in the second step-ladder match for the right to face unbeaten College of Saint Benilde in the Finals on Wednesday at the San Juan arena.

The Lady Pirates reached the Final Four for the first time since joining the league in 2011 and they want it more.

“Actually sobrang laking bagay sa amin kasi sabi nga, nagkaroon na kami ng way. Nabigyan kami ng way na we can…na kaya naming pumasok ng Final Four,” Lyceum head coach Cromwel Garcia said.

“I think ito na parang ang umpisa ng tuloy-tuloy na progress ng sports development sa amin. Malaking bagay talaga especially sa buong LPU community kasi these girls, na nagpakahirap na nandito na sa biggest stage,” the second-year coach added.

Joan Doguna led the Lady Pirates with 22 points while Johna Dolorito chipped in 14 points, 11 receptions and nine digs.  

Dahab had four blocks and three service aces while Jaja Tulang was the other LPU player in double digits with 10 points.

Rookie Roxie dela Cruz had 20 points and 13 digs while Tere Manalo contributed 15 points for the Lady Cardinals.

Earlier, Ralph Cabalsa sent San Beda to the next round of the men’s stepladder semis following a 25-22, 25-27, 25-16, 26-24 win over Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Cabalsa had 24 points, including four blocks, while Kenrod Umali added 13 points and 14 receptions for the Red Spikers.

San Beda will face No. 2 Arellano University on Wednesday, with the winner taking on three-peat seeking Perpetual in the best-of-three title series.

Joshua Ramilo paced the Generals with 13 points and 14 receptions while Marvin Romero added 11 points.

Author
BusinessMirror

