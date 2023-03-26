FULL HOUSE | Simple Plan’s Manila concert evokes nostalgia for millennial fans

Even though they are now in their 50s, married couple Bernard and Glenda did not let the opportunity to watch Simple Plan pass.

According to Glenda, they have been a fan of the rock band for more than 20 years now, and being there at the concert brings her back to the good old days.

“It brings me back to the good old days,” she said, smiling as she looked into the stage.

At that time, Simple Plan has yet to start their concert and the crowd is just starting to fill The New Frontier Theater.

Pierre Bouvier of Simple Plan (Photo by Patrick Lasanas/Patparazzi PH)

Simple Plan performed two shows in the Philippines this 2023. Their first show was in Manila on March 11, and Davao City the next day.

At that moment, Glenda was asked: how do you feel right now? She swiftly answered, “I’m very nostalgic and it brings back memories.”

The feeling of nostalgia is not an isolated case with Glenda and Bernard. Soundstrip was able to interview other people and their answer was the same: Nostalgia.

Diones shared that he first bought a Simple Plan CD in 2004, back in those days when Spotify or Apple Music still did not exist. According to Diones, “Perfect” was the most popular Simple Plan song at that time.

Being in that concert brought him back to that specific memory, which he shared he was nine years old. He is now 28.

Diones only wished for one thing after seeing Simple Plan live: another concert. He said, “I hope that after this, magkaroon pa ng another concert, probably bigger than this.”

Simple Plan has always been well-received by Filipino audiences since the band first performed in the Philippines in 2011 at the Araneta Coliseum.

Anna (not her real name), who has been a fan of Simple Plan in her “emo days,” said that the reason why Simple Plan is still active today is because their songs are “timeless.”

“‘Yung mga kanta nila kasi ay timeless,” she explained. “I think any generation could easily relate to Simple Plan.”

Anna observed that other than her fellow millennials, there are also a number of younger people entering the theater.

She noticed that there is a generation gap in the audience. She said, “There’s a generation gap attending the concert between millennials and Gen Z.”

Simple Plan (Photo by Patrick Lasanas/Patparazzi PH)

This is highly possible as Simple Plan’s song “I’m Just A Kid” surged in popularity on TikTok, being used as the music for videos recreating old family photos. Lead vocalist Pierre Bouvier mentioned this at the concert, sparking some cheers as they sang the song.

Their last set before ending the show was “Perfect.” It was the “perfect” ending to a wonderful concert. Clearly Simple Plan’s return to Manila has sparked some nostalgia among millennial fans who have been listening to the band since the early 2000s.

The Philippine leg of Simple Plan’s The Harder Than It Looks Tour was presented by Wilbros Live and Midas Promotions. The band’s music is streaming on major streaming platforms.

Image credits: Patrick Lasanas/Patparazzi PH






