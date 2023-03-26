Another go-round of hot singles this summer

157 – “Twilight”

This upcoming track by indie rock band 157 captures the bittersweet feeling of a soft glowing light filling the sky after the sun has set. The song explores the struggle to come to terms with an impending change and despite its inevitability, the lyrics express a stubborn determination to hold on and cherish everything, with the hope that precious memories and moments stay a little longer. The calm and melancholic beginning of the song slowly builds into an emotional crescendo emulating a journey of letting go of all emotions one last time.

YARA – “ADDA”

YARA, a four-piece girl group composed of Gelou, Rocher, Christa, and Kim. officially debuts as a recording artist with the release of their new single “ADDA,” which means ‘Apat Dapat, Dapat Apat.’ Putting up a refreshing balance of charisma and edginess, YARA drops a confident piece of pop music that leaves nothing out of the bag. Combining dance-pop vigor with hip-hop elements and K-Pop feistiness, the material sets the empowering mood to be expected from future releases.

The Pinoy girl group explains, “The song is about YARA. The story of YARA. It reflects why YARA works hard striving beyond their limitations to reach for their dreams. We want our audience to know our story, and draw strength from it to conquer their own fears. YARA wants their listeners to take control of their own lives and dreams.”

CLIFF – “Everything”

Cliff’s first single for a major label talks about a special person who brings music to his life. He projects how a certain girl gives him the motivation and love for music and that he would do anything to keep her in his life. What makes this track so unique is how Cliff is introducing to the Filipinos his love for the rather unorthodox sound of New Orleans jazz crossed with influences by Frank Sinatra and Stevie Wonder “Everything” is where Cliff comes back with a fresh yet nostalgic sound.

SHANTI DOPE featuring HELLMERRY – “Y.G.G.”

Shanti Dope kicks off 2023 with his latest release titled “Y.G.G.”, which has become a fiery trending video on YouTube! As the song unfolds, the young rapper tries to experiment with different styles this time around. His vocals feel both enticing and trippy over an easy listening hip-hop party beat. An added surprise the “Y.G.G.” music video featuring the iconic sexy actress Ms. Ina Raymundo, who leads a special task force in charge of raiding a secret location where Shanti Dope, HELLMERRY, and many others are partying. Yey!

SEAN ARCHER – “Mamaya Na”

Parañaque-based one-man project named Sean Archer trends all over cyberspace through APPPPC music book newsfeeds and Tiktok. His debut single “Mamaya Na” is anthemic, pop-punks its way to your system, and stumbles into something that leaves a happy buzz in your ears.

The song is about going out with that special someone and wanting to stay with her, even if it has gotten so late at night. Sean says the song draws from his own dating experience when he didn’t want the day to end so he kept pushing back the parting of ways. He also revealed he rushed composing the song but right now, it’s his avid fans who’re getting the giddy rush out of his hyperactive tune.

KAIA – “5678”

P-Pop girl group KAIA celebrates International Women’s Month with the release of “5678,” Uplifting and brimming with magnetic confidence, the song sends the pop quintet’s message of self-love and empowerment with lines that will surely resonate with generations of listeners from all around the world.

“This is a living testament that we’re always trying to make it on our own terms, one step at a time,” shares KAIA in a statement. “We are thankful for the opportunities that are presented to us, and we promise to deliver a message of positivity and hope in our songs, as a way to give back to our supporters.” The song will also be part of KAIA’s debut EP, which will be released sometime this year.