Tagle get’s Pope’s full authority over section of Dicastery for Evangelization

March 25, 2023
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, papal legate, or representative, to the general conference of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, after the closing Mass in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 30, 2022. CBCP NEWS
Pope Francis has issued a decree giving Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, full legal authority over the second section of the dicastery, which is responsible for First Evangelization and New Particular Churches.

The decree implements the reforms mentioned by the apostolic constitution Praedicate Evangelium, which aims to reform the offices of the Roman Curia.

The document splits the Dicastery for Evangelization into two sections—one, for Fundamental Questions Regarding Evangelization in the World, which is headed by a pro-prefect, Archbishop Salvatore Fisichella, and the second, First Evangelization and New Particular Churches, headed by Tagle.

Pope Francis serves as prefect of the dicastery, with authority over the two sections.

The papal decree gives Cardinal Tagle and his successors the authority to control resources headed for mission territories.

The decree on Tagle’s full legal representation of the II Section of the Dicastery for Evangelization was released on March 17.

