SM Supermalls Steven Tan honored with PeopleAsia People of the Year award

SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan was one of the People of the Year awardees at the PeopleAsia People of the Year 2023 Awards Night at The Hilton Manila.

In his acceptance speech, Tan cited that the true People of the Year awardee is his SM Family, from the Sy Family for all their guidance and support, to his hardworking colleagues and tenant partners.

He also dedicated his award to his mother Mrs. Juanita Tan and the many strong and powerful women who inspired him.