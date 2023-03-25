SM Supermalls Steven Tan honored with PeopleAsia People of the Year award

byBMPlus
March 25, 2023
1 minute read
Tomorrow’s possibilities are indeed limitless.

SM Supermalls President Steven T. Tan was one of the People of the Year awardees at the PeopleAsia People of the Year 2023 Awards Night at The Hilton Manila.

In his acceptance speech, Tan cited that the true People of the Year awardee is his SM Family, from the Sy Family for all their guidance and support, to his hardworking colleagues and tenant partners.

He also dedicated his award to his mother Mrs. Juanita Tan and the many strong and powerful women who inspired him. 

Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

