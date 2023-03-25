Patch designer meets MULA Satellite scientists,

Multimedia Studies student Jaden Tomacruz, from the University of the Philippines Open University, received her award that includes a limited edition plushie and P20,000 cash prize from the Philippine Space Agency, for besting 21 other designers in the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment (MULA) Satellite mission patch contest, said a PhilSA news release.

THE MULA mission patch designed by

winner Jaden Tomacruz. (PHILSA PHOTO)

The official mission patch was unveiled in February 2023, after two rounds of judging and deliberations by the scientists and engineers from PhilSA.

Night sky observer

Growing up, Tomacruz always had the fondness for observing the great night sky, its celestial bodies and phenomena that populate it, PhilSA said.

She believes that because of humanity’s innate curiosity, investing in space enables people to appreciate and care for the natural world better.

Now, at 20 years old, she has utilized astronomy through creative expression in design, writing and performance.

Tomacruz hopes to work in the space industry professionally as a creative person, hoping that her work will potentially spark more interest from the younger generation—like the way she did.

MULA Mission Patch

The patch that Tomacruz designed draws heavy inspiration from both Neo-Cubism Art and Abstract Minimalism that are observed among modern Filipino painters, PhilSA said.

The color schemes used are a nod to previous mission patches. Its shape that embodies a pentagon, like a shield or crest, with rounded edges to signify the real testament of MULA’s future of wisdom, nationalism and sovereignty.

The three prominent stars are hoisted in a homogeneous position as the national flag, although the top-most star shines with eight primary rays mirroring the golden-yellow sun in the flag.

The symbolism of disaster resiliency is conveyed through the surrounding arches of MULA, where it depicts an ever-present beaming fiery rising, that even in the face of great adversity—there is hope to rebuild and revitalize.

Alongside, a silhouette of strands of wheat is embroidered through it, in correlation with the long historical and cultural significance of rice production in the Philippines.

Intrinsically, this satellite technology will help ensure, safeguard, and sustain the rich natural and human resources of the Philippines.

The typeface Cubao Free, popularly known as signboards hung on jeepneys, was used to manifest the amount of orbital commute MULA accomplishes.

The bold presence is sensed as space research and development progress to the next generation of satellites.

Furthermore, subtle likenesses of Balatik and Moroporo constellations allude to an acknowledgment of pre-colonization Filipino ethnoastronomy.

Philippines’ biggest observation earth satellite

MULA is the biggest Earth observation satellite being built by the Philippines. It weighs 130 kilograms and carries a TrueColour camera capable of capturing 5m resolution images covering around 73-thousand square kilometers in 24 hours, PhilSA said.

Data from MULA are envisioned to contribute to the country’s food security, disaster resilience, environment conservation and national security.