Zalora marks 11th year with new milestones, treats for customers

CELEBRATING its 11th year in the Philippines, Zalora said that it has achieved new milestones set to revolutionize the digital ecosystem which augur well for its business growth.

In an interview during their anniversary celebration held recently at their world-class fulfillment facility in Muntinlupa, Zalora Philippines CEO Aashish Midha told reporters that the company is well-placed in the fashion e-commerce in the Philippines, which has a total value of $1.6 billion, per industry sources.

“Overall, out of like 110 million population and, then, if we take like the buying population, still the penetration levels are not so high. In terms of the market, it’s young. So that’s where we are positioned as a brand. I think, there is a lot of leg room [for expansion in the country],” he said.

Leading the online fashion trade, the marketplace offers the best curated assortment of trendy items, ranging from footwear, apparel, beauty, kids, sports and luxury categories, courtesy of over 8,000 local and international brand partners.

In fact, since opening the Zalora MCX E-Commerce Center in Muntinlupa three years ago, this headquarters-cum-warehouse has quadrupled its fulfillment capabilities, storing 1.3 million items, of which 45,000 are inbound and 47,000 outbound daily, per the top executive.

He attributed this to the hub’s complete automated structure with a chain of conveyor networks and a system-assisted consolidation, sorting and packing operation areas.

Beyond the improved productivity, Midha’s new leadership brought in new milestones, such as capitalizing on the Fulfilled by Zalora (FBZ) and One Stock Solution (1SS) marketplace models.

Through the FBZ, brands can avail of Zalora’s enhanced end-to-end e-commerce solution for a simplified operating process, and rely on its network of logistics experts and established infrastructure while still having control over campaigns and marketing decisions.

1SS allows select brands to benefit from its warehousing and logistics infrastructure not only for their stores within the platform but also for external online channels. Orders of brand partners from external marketplaces and brand websites are warehoused and fulfilled by Zalora.

Amid today’s challenges, the CEO still expects a sustained business growth for 2023. He said: “All these things—pandemic, recession, inflation—they are headwinds to any business largely. So this year is not very different from last year.”

Midha cited, for instance, that Covid-19 has taught their organization to be “resilient and navigate these challenges with foresight and strength.” He boasted that over the past decade they haven’t had any layoffs, as they now grow with around 550 employees.

Constant inspirations, mutual loyalty, quality products and services are in store for customers as Zalora Philippines enters the second decade of its operations. He said: “Our mission is that whatever is the best brand available, we should be able to give and actually fulfill it for our customers everywhere in the Philippines. So we are doing a lot of interesting and exciting things.”

Ongoing until March 26, Zalora’s 11th anniversary treats include up to 90 percent off on fashion, sports, beauty, home and luxury brands; daily flash sales, 100 percent cashback deals, and birthday markdowns from Nike, Adidas, Birkenstock, H&M, Mango, and more. Mastercard, BPI, and Zalora Credit Card holders will get up to 50 percent off on top of sitewide discounts.

Mobile pop-up concept store Z-Train will make its second stop at Greenbelt 3 Fashion Square in Makati. Until April 18, from 11 aa to 9 pm, customers can avail of products, discounts and exclusive activities with Adidas and Visa.