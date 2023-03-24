UST-FMS looks back at 150 years of Thomasian medical education with commemorative book

THE University of Santo Tomas-Faculty of Medicine and Surgery (UST-FMS) recently published the commemorative book “Honora Medicum,” which pays tribute to the 150 years of service to the nation of more than 40,000 graduates from the country’s oldest medical school.

The ceremonial launch was held at the Dr. Robert Sy Grand Ballroom of the Bl. Buenaventura G. Paredes OP Building.

The book title, meaning “Honor the Physician” comes from Sirach 38:1-4. Fittingly, its four chapters celebrate the “mother of all medical schools” in the country, and pay tribute to Thomasian doctors’ extraordinary impact on society.

Revering generations of doctor-teachers from the first one in 1871, Honora Medicum discusses among many others the UST medical curriculum’s evolution, provides excerpts from Thomasian alumni and FMS deans, presents UST medical missions and community engagement, highlights breakthroughs during the pandemic, as well as medical research through the years.

The book chapters—conceptualized and titled according to key phrases in the Latin motto memorialized on the façade of the St. Martin de Porres building where FMS is housed—are (1) Honor the Physician, (2) His works are necessary, (3) But God is the One, (4) Who has power over Life and Death.

The book aims to move and inspire a new generation of Thomasian students, as it stakes UST’s claim to the next 150 years of quality Catholic medical education.

Very Rev. Fr. Richard G. Ang OP, PhD, who is UST’s rector, shared that “this commemorative book is a fitting tribute to all Thomasian medical alumni, luminaries, innovators and future leaders in the field that this institution has religiously nurtured and sustained through the years.”

Rev. Fr. Angel A. Aparicio OP, who is the FMS regent and also Honora Medicum’s chief editor, acknowledged those at the launch: “I view your presence in this event as a tribute to an institution that has contributed enormously to the Philippines not only in the field of health, but in other areas. This is our history…We are part of it, having produced about 40,000 Filipino doctors, which gives us a feeling of collective accomplishment, and a reason to believe that we have not been wasting our lives.”

The Department of Health’s (DOH) officer-in-charge Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire also congratulated the UST-FMS for its 150th anniversary: “In the course of time, you have proven to be a force of nature by producing numerous competent and efficient physicians under your belt. These great achievements have greatly contributed to the making of a more progressive health-care sector in the country. The DOH is grateful to each and every one of you, as you continue to make your mark in the country through the development of medical and health-care education, which aims to reach all Filipinos wherever they may be in the world. We look forward to more Thomasians healing and taking care of our ‘Juan and Juanas’ through the knowledge and fervor they shall nurture under Thomasian educators, physicians and surgeons.”

Dr. Vergeire went on to say: “May Honora Medicum be a tangible evocation of the countless contributions of the UST-FMS in the health sector throughout the years. Know that the DOH is one with UST in reaffirming its commitment to foster men and women in the medical field.”

For inquiries and orders, visit https://form.jotform.com/dcpe/ust-fms-honora-medicum.