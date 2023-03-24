The Itchyworms dedicate new song ‘Panic In My Mind’ to Chino Singson

The Itchyworms are back with an upbeat, retro-pop tune that deals with the dread of knowing that your loved one will be moving away to a different place for good.

Their new single “Panic In My Mind” was specifically written for their bandmate Chino Singson, who moved to Canada with his family to start a new life.

But according to Jazz Nicolas (lead vocals, drums, piano, keyboards, and keytar), who wrote the song based on a real-life event, the meaning behind “Panic In My Mind” can be taken in multiple ways. “The second half of the song shifts the narrative to a bitter person whose ex-partner in now with someone else, and is having a jealous existential crisis because of that.”

The Itchyworms’ signature sound lives on in “Panic in My Mind,” which blends intricate vocal harmonies and colorful melodies with ‘60s-style pop. A perfect accompaniment for its lyrics, which talk about pining over someone in a world where they are the anomaly, the arrangement turns up the excitement a few more notches with its nuanced musicality. It’s done with effortless grace and less of theatrics.

“We were going for a more organic sound with acoustic instruments as opposed to our previous album, Waiting For The End To Start, which had a lot of electronic elements,” Nicolas explains. “It also has a ‘60s vibe due to the jangly guitars and three-part harmonies.”

“Panic In My Mind” is produced by Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso. The latter is a long-time friend and collaborator, who is now officially part of the band.

“He co-produced the song with us, played various instruments, and sang harmonies,” Nicolas adds.

The Itchyworms are set to embark on their first US tour, dubbed “Akin Ka Na Lang, Amerika.”

The multi-city concert kicks off on March 24 in New York City, New York and will wrap up on April 7 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here are the official dates and venues:

March 24 – New York (D’Haven),

March 25 – Fort Worth (Ridglea Theater)

March 26 – San Antonio (The Grand Event Center),

March 29 – Houston (Gerry’s Grill),

March 31 – San Francisco (Bal Theater):

April 1 – Los Angeles (The Noypitz DTLA)

April 2 – San Diego (Lola Happy Bistro)

April 5 – Chicago (Michella Terrace)

April 7 – Las Vegas (Diversion Amusements)

For more information about the tour, visit the band’s official social media pages and revamped website: www.itchyworms.com

The Itchyworms’ “Panic In My Mind” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.