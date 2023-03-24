Tech innovation enables Agile Solutions to thrive during pandemic

IN the digital age, technology is a great equalizer.

This was proven by technopreneur Jason Gaguan when he co founded Agile Solutions during the height of the pandemic. Gaguan told BusinessMirror in an e-mail interview that although their business idea was novel, it was not without competition in the market research industry.

He also pointed out that there are several better capital backed competition in the market, both from local companies and international ones.

“But there is something we had that they don’t: we had a solid base of paying clients, they do not,” he said.

“This made us more confident on our track, knowing that because of our [the founders] varied leadership backgrounds, we understood our clients better, giving the best product that is relevant to them,” he added.

With a solid base of clients from Fortune 500 companies and local conglomerates armed with a modest war chest, Gaguan said Agile Solutions was poised for a technology-led hyper-growth that would be beneficial to their clients.

Gaguan said the game changer for the company was when it introduced its new data gathering platform app Hustle PH (Version 2) “targeting a million hustlers by the second half of 2023, which will generate millions of data points and thousands of micro segments for better data insighting. We are also looking at expanding to Thailand by the third quarter of 2023 at the request of our multinational clients.”

He also stressed the complacency shown by their competitors manifested by their failure to innovate gave the company an opportunity to show that they could lower the cost by 70 percent and increase turnaround time three times alongside giving accurate, more targeted data

“Our competition faced with no competition did not innovate and was still running methods they have been doing for the past decades. Like many unready businesses, they faltered during the pandemic,” he said “Their traditional methods collapsed during the lockdowns, resulting to opening a small crack for us,” he added.

At the end of the day, Gaguan emphasized that Agile Solutions’ services did the talking notwithstanding that marketing their services is not their core competency. He said that every company that tried to use their service continued to renew their contract with Agile Solutions. Manufacturing giant Unilever, Globe Telecom, GCash, QBO and Coins.ph are some of their clients.

Despite getting a big opportunity during the pandemic, Gaguan said it still a long way to go for the company. “The battle to be won is still very long, but day by day we are gaining ground,” he stressed.

“There is no way to go for us but up because there is more to learn, and there is more to innovate,” he added.